Choice Financial Group Welcomes Alexandra Pfaff as Director of Marketing

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, USA, August 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choice Financial Group is excited to announce the appointment of Alexandra Pfaff as its new Director of Marketing. Pfaff has guided brands through transformative growth with her profound understanding of storytelling and audience engagement.“At CFG, we are committed to innovation and excellence. Alexandra’s appointment as Director of Marketing aligns with our vision of pioneering creative and strategic marketing initiatives. Her expertise will be instrumental in enhancing our brand presence and driving our growth trajectory,” said Bob Hilb, CEO of Choice Financial Group."Her unique background in acting, with over 14 years of experience in roles within the Marvel and Star Wars franchises, gives her a creative edge in her marketing endeavors. As we continue our growth, Alexandra and the marketing team will play a central role in broadening our brand-appeal and impact.” said Michael J. Andersen, President and COO of Choice Financial Group.Throughout her career, Pfaff has adeptly combined creativity with storytelling to craft compelling brand transformations. Her previous role as Creative Director for Attorney Live, a legal application, involved leading the marketing and communications efforts, which played a key role in shaping the brand's identity and influence."I am thrilled to join Choice Financial Group and contribute to its continued growth and success," said Alexandra Pfaff. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in digital marketing and brand strategy to drive impactful awareness campaigns and meaningful engagement with our audiences."About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group is a leading insurance agency with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth initiatives and targeted investments. Choice is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and has 43 offices in 18 states.

