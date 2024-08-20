Shasta County Court Executive Officer Melissa Fowler-Bradley has been honored with the highest possible recognition for her work in the administration of justice in California. She has been recognized by the state Judicial Council with a Distinguished Service Award, one of only three people to receive the commendation.
You just read:
Shasta County court leader honored with top state judicial award
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.