Shasta County court leader honored with top state judicial award

Shasta County Court Executive Officer Melissa Fowler-Bradley has been honored with the highest possible recognition for her work in the administration of justice in California. She has been recognized by the state Judicial Council with a Distinguished Service Award, one of only three people to receive the commendation.

