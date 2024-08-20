Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // TT Unit Crash // Road Delays /Closure

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2005838

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Conte                       

STATION:    St. Albans                

CONTACT#:  524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  08/20/24 @ 1305

INCIDENT LOCATION: North River St (RT 78) area of Louies Landing

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police and DMV Enforcement are on scene/ investigating a crash involving a TT Unit which has gone off the road and is in the Missisquoi River. There are no injuries, and the driver has been removed from the truck, which sits partially submerged. Currently, traffic is at one lane. A full road closure is anticipated later this afternoon so that crews may remove the truck from the river. That will last several hours. State Police are currently coordinating that closure this with VTrans.

 

More information will follow once times/ arrangements are finalized.

