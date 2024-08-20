Experts Confront Global Coral Crisis Amidst Fourth Mass Bleaching Event at Reef Futures 2024

NOAA's Tom Moore at Reef Futures 2018

Organizers announce an open call to participate in helping pioneer solutions for our planet’s disappearing coral reefs

This symposium is about bringing together a rich diversity of voices and expertise to forge new pathways and accelerate coral reef restoration on a global scale.” — Tom Moore, CRC Board Member and Director of Reef Futures

KEY LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the planet faces the unprecedented challenge of the Fourth Global Mass Coral Bleaching Event, which has now affected around 70% of coral reefs, Reef Futures 2024, hosted by the Coral Restoration Consortium , is convening the brightest minds in marine science, restoration, and conservation. Together, they will tackle the critical issues at the heart of this crisis and explore innovative strategies to restore these vital ecosystems.General registration is now open for this highly anticipated and timely 2024 meeting. As the foremost event in coral restoration, Reef Futures is more than just a gathering—it’s a movement that represents hope, action, and opportunity for everyone dedicated to saving our planet’s coral reefs.“At Reef Futures, we understand the power of unity in driving meaningful progress,” says Tom Moore, CRC Board Member and Director of Reef Futures. “This symposium is about bringing together a rich diversity of voices and expertise to forge new pathways and accelerate coral reef restoration on a global scale.”Taking place from December 9-13, 2024, in Playa Paraiso, Mexico, Reef Futures 2024 offers an unparalleled experience for coral restoration practitioners, researchers, students, engineers, and resource managers.In collaboration with the Iberostar Group, this year’s event is set in the heart of one of the world’s most stunning marine environments, offering attendees the chance to immerse themselves in both the natural beauty of the region and the cutting-edge science that promises to safeguard the future of coral reefs.The urgency of this mission cannot be overstated. Reef Futures 2024 is occurring as the planet faces record-breaking global temperatures and the looming threat of the Fourth Global Mass Coral Bleaching Event—a stark reminder of the devastating impacts of climate change on coral ecosystems.“Reef Futures is more than just a conference; it’s a catalyst for global change,” says Dr. R. Scott Winters, CRC Board Chair and CEO of Coral Restoration Foundation™. “Our work is not only crucial for preserving the ecological function of coral reefs but also represents a significant economic opportunity for coastal communities worldwide.”This year’s symposium will feature:- Experts addressing coral restoration in the context of the Fourth Global Bleaching Event and exploring where we go from here.- A systematic review of the most recent research on coral resilience in a changing climate.- Global case studies that highlight both successes and failures in restoration efforts from around the world.- An in-depth analysis of the current practices and progress in reef restoration across different regions of the world.- A deep dive into the emerging role of artificial intelligence in advancing coral restoration techniques.- An inspirational keynote from a speaker who has witnessed ecosystems brought to the brink of extinction and successfully bounce back, offering hope and motivation for the future.Reef Futures 2024 is hosted locally by Iberostar Group, and sponsored by NEOM, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Coral Restoration Foundation, Reef Restoration and Adaptation Program, MARS, The Nature Conservancy, The Florida Aquarium, Felsten Fishman Family Foundation, Coral Vita, Revive & Restore, UCSC Center for Coastal Climate Resilience, Elizabeth Moore, and Plant a Million Corals Foundation.Don’t miss your chance to be part of the world’s premier coral restoration event. Register now to secure your spot and contribute to the future of our planet’s reefs. Register today at reeffutures.com

