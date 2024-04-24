Reef Futures 2024: Securing a Future for Coral Reefs
CRF's Alex Neufeld launches the public access software Cerulean AI the world's first machine learning algorythm for restoration site monitoring
Reef Futures announces the opening of general registration for its highly anticipated 2024 conference, dedicated to coral reef restoration
At Reef Futures, we believe in the power of collaboration and innovation to drive meaningful change, to accelerate the pace and scale of coral reef restoration efforts worldwide.”TAVERNIER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reef Futures, the only global symposium dedicated to coral reef restoration, announces the opening of general registration for its highly anticipated 2024 conference. Convened by the Coral Restoration Consortium (CRC), Reef Futures is a beacon of hope, action, and opportunity for the global coral restoration community. In 2022, tickets and rooms for the event sold out soon after registration opened.
— Tom Moore, CRC Board Member and Director of Reef Futures
"At Reef Futures, we believe in the power of collaboration and innovation to drive meaningful change," says Tom Moore, CRC Board Member and Director of Reef Futures. "Our goal is to bring together diverse perspectives and expertise to develop new strategies and technologies to accelerate the pace and scale of coral reef restoration efforts worldwide."
Scheduled for December 9-13, 2024, in Mexico, Reef Futures 2024 promises to be an unparalleled gathering of coral restoration practitioners, researchers, students, engineers, and resource managers from around the world. This year, in collaboration with local host Iberostar Group, the conference will take place in Playa Paraiso, Mexico, offering participants a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty of the region’s marine environments while contributing to the future of our planet’s coral reefs.
And the mission has never been more urgent. Reef Futures 2024 is taking place against the backdrop of global temperatures pushing 1.55 degrees centigrade higher than pre-industrial levels, and the Fourth Global Mass Coral Bleaching Event – a pivotal moment for life on Earth that highlights the devastating impact of climate change on coral reefs.
“Reef restoration is a critical component of a necessary three-pronged response to coral reef loss. Along with reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and the removal of local stressors, restoration work is crucial – it is currently preventing the extinction of these animals, ensuring the survival of genetic diversity, and developing the scalable techniques that we need to restore the ecological function of reef sites that we are losing. Ecosystem restoration work is also emerging as an important economic driver for coastal communities; a benefit that extends beyond the survival of the animals or plants whose populations are being recovered,” says Dr. R. Scott Winters, CRC Board Chair and CEO of Coral Restoration Foundation™, "Reef Futures is more than just a conference; it's a catalyst for change.”
“At Iberostar Group, we are not only delighted to host the symposium but also to dive into discussions around the solutions and financing for the future of reefs that the private sector must provide,” says Megan Morikawa, Global Director of Sustainability at Iberostar. “We’ve integrated reef restoration as a core component of our business to preserve our beaches and reduce risk from hurricanes. However, it’s not enough if investing in nature-based solutions by coastal real estate remains the minority.”
Since the first Reef Futures in 2018, the field of coral restoration has indeed undergone a series of dramatic shifts, both in the number of active restoration organisations and an increase in the scale at which many are now operating. Restoration is no longer solely the realm of academic research and crisis-response NGOs – other models including for-profit businesses and consulting companies are becoming more common, and greater funding streams are driving innovation. Reef Futures 2024 will explore these kinds of innovative approaches to coral restoration, providing attendees with the tools and knowledge needed to address unprecedented challenges. In addition to a focus on reef resilience, and cutting-edge science and technology, Reef Futures 2024 is committed to promoting diversity and inclusivity within the coral restoration community. Once again, a robust scholarship program will ensure that attendees from under-served communities the world over have access to the resources and networking opportunities available at the conference.
Registration for Reef Futures 2024 is now open. To learn more and reserve your spot, visit the official Reef Futures website at reeffutures.com.
Alice Grainger
Coral Restoration Foundation
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram