Tyler Mountain Disaster Recovery Center Closing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The state-federal Disaster Recovery Center at the Tyler Mountain Fire Department is closing permanently Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, at 6 p.m.

The center is located at:

Kanawha County Disaster Recovery Center Tyler Mountain FD 5380 Big Tyler Road Charleston, WV 25313 Hours of operation: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closing permanently at 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23, 2024

Residents of all counties can continue to visit other disaster centers in West Virginia. To locate one, check the FEMA app or visit fema.gov/drc. The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Sept. 3, 2024.

If you have received a letter from FEMA about your application status, visit a disaster center to learn more about next steps. Staff can help you submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process your application and answer any questions you may have.

Survivors do not have to visit a disaster center to register with FEMA. If it is not possible to visit one, call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page,www.fema.gov/disaster/4787 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

