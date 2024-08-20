Eveon Containers expands North American operations with a new headquarters in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Eveon Containers (Eveon), a global online provider of used shipping containers, today announced the expansion of its North American operations to include a new headquarters in Charleston County. The company’s investment is expected to create over 25 new jobs in the next five years.

Founded in 2020 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Eveon rapidly expanded into the United States and Canada, offering 24/7 purchasing options for used shipping containers. The company provides sustainable building, shipping and storage solutions for its customers nationwide including businesses, educational institutions, government agencies and more.

Located in the Cigar Factory at 701 East Bay Street in Charleston, the company’s new office will house Marketing and Customer Care teams. This expansion will further support the online platform as it continues to expand globally.

Operations are already online.

QUOTES

“During our tour of various cities, Charleston distinguished itself through the strategic significance of its port, the emerging digital corridor and its distinctive charm. These factors were pivotal in establishing our foundation and launching our headquarters here. As part of our expansion, we relocated our customer service team from the Northeast to Charleston to ensure the southern hospitality organic to the Lowcountry was conveyed to our customers nationwide.” -Eveon CEO Aad Storm

“Congratulations to Eveon on its continued investment in Charleston County. By expanding its North American headquarters with the addition of new jobs, the company further positions itself as a global leader in logistics and technology.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Through the innovative repurposing of used shipping containers, Eveon shows what is possible with a commitment to sustainability. We value the company’s environmentally conscious dedication and look forward to offering continued support as Eveon grows its North American headquarters.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“This investment demonstrates Eveon’s commitment to our community and their confidence in our region’s thriving logistics and technology sectors. The county warmly welcomes their continued growth through this expansion and looks forward to their ongoing success.” -Charleston County Councilman Herbert Ravenel Sass III

FIVE FAST FACTS