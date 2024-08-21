2024 Study Reveals Guest Post Backlinks Have Little to No Impact on SEO, Google Ignores Links Even More

A recent 12-month SEO test has shown that backlinks from guest posts.

No surprise or some with say nothing new. However, why are so many websites still building poor backlinks?” — Paul Gordon

GROBY, LEICESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent 12-month backlink test has shown that backlinks from guest posts have little to no impact on search engine optimisation (SEO) and are being ignored by Google. This study was conducted by a team of experts who brought backlinks to three different sites from guest post providers. The results were not surprising, as these links provided little to no help for SEO despite the thousands of pounds spent. This serves as a warning to businesses and individuals who may be tempted to buy or trade links from sites such as PPH, Upwork, or Fiverr.The study was conducted by a team of SEO experts who wanted to test the effectiveness of backlinks from guest posts. These links are often sold by guest post providers to businesses and individuals looking to improve their SEO. However, the results of the study showed that these links have little to no impact on SEO and are being ignored by Google. This means that businesses and individuals who have invested in these links may not be seeing the desired results.According to a team of experts, Google's algorithm has become more sophisticated and can detect and ignore these types of backlinks. This means that businesses and individuals who continue to buy or trade links from guest post providers may be wasting their money and time. The team also warns against using sites such as PPH, Upwork, or Fiverr to purchase these links, as they may not be legitimate or provide any real value for SEO.This study serves as a wake-up call for businesses and individuals who are looking to improve their SEO through backlinks from guest posts. It is important to carefully consider the effectiveness and legitimacy of these links before investing in them. As Google continues to evolve and improve its algorithm, it is crucial for businesses and individuals to stay updated on the latest SEO practices and avoid falling for false promises.

