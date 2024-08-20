KAREN CARPENTER: STARVING FOR PERFECTION Now Available on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct and DVD/Blu-Ray

KAREN CARPENTER: STARVING FOR PERFECTION is now available to Buy or Rent on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct in the US and UK and available on DVD or Blu-ray.

DALLAS, TX, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KAREN CARPENTER: STARVING FOR PERFECTION is now available to Buy or Rent on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct in the United States and United Kingdom. The documentary may also be purchased on DVD or Blu-ray through the AMS Pictures online store. The DVD and Blu-ray editions contain exclusive special features with over 200 minutes of bonus content, and are Region 0 (region-free), making them viewable worldwide.

She was the first in a long line of celebrities to suffer from an eating disorder during an era when the vastly misunderstood phenomenon brought shame and public humiliation. For the first time, we hear Karen Carpenter's personal struggle in her own voice through never-before released recordings and through the legendary voices of those who knew her and were inspired by her music.

As the #1 American musical act of the 1970s, the Carpenters were on top of the world, producing a string of pop masterpieces, including "Close to You," "We've Only Just Begun," and "Rainy Days and Mondays." But behind closed doors, Karen's quest for perfection resulted in low self esteem, a disheartening love life, and a public battle with anorexia nervosa, which ended with her untimely death at the age of only 32.

Forty years after her death comes KAREN CARPENTER: STARVING FOR PERFECTION, a captivating, revealing, and unvarnished documentary providing astounding new insight into the singer's tragically short life and enduring musical legacy.

“We are excited to finally bring the documentary to the masses after sharing it with film festival audiences around the world over the past year,” said writer and producer Randy Schmidt. “The response from viewers has been overwhelmingly positive, with many remarking on the film’s raw and unfiltered approach to telling such a complicated and heartrending story.”

For more information about KAREN CARPENTER: STARVING FOR PERFECTION, go to www.karencarpenterdoc.com.

AMS Pictures is a Dallas-based full-service multi-media production company specializing in independent documentaries, as well as unscripted content for networks such as Lifetime, HGTV, PBS, REELZ, History and many others. Original series and specials include I WAS LORENA BOBBITT, #TEXTMEWHENYOUGETHOME, and CELLMATE SECRETS with Angie Harmon as well as the television-themed documentaries THE LOVE BOAT: HAPPILY EVER AFTER, LUCILLE BALL: WE LOVE LUCY, and M*A*S*H: WHEN TELEVISION CHANGED FOREVER.

