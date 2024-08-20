ICYMI: After raising minimum wage, California has more fast food jobs than ever before

SACRAMENTO — According to new state and federal employment data, California’s fast food industry has added jobs every month this year, including 11,000 new jobs in the four months since Governor Gavin Newsom signed the fast food minimum wage increase into law, helping workers get the benefits they deserve

For the first time in history, California now boasts 750,500 fast food jobs throughout the state – more than ever before. Since raising worker wages, every month this year has seen consistent fast food job gains, and nearly each month has seen more jobs than the same month last year.

Here’s a breakdown of the data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS):