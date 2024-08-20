Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,407 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,438 in the last 365 days.

ICYMI: After raising minimum wage, California has more fast food jobs than ever before

SACRAMENTO — According to new state and federal employment data, California’s fast food industry has added jobs every month this year, including 11,000 new jobs in the four months since Governor Gavin Newsom signed the fast food minimum wage increase into law, helping workers get the benefits they deserve

For the first time in history, California now boasts 750,500 fast food jobs throughout the state – more than ever before. Since raising worker wages, every month this year has seen consistent fast food job gains, and nearly each month has seen more jobs than the same month last year.

Here’s a breakdown of the data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS):

  • January 2024: 724,900
  • February 2024: 732,700
  • March 2024: 735,000
  • April 2024: 739,500
  • May 2024: 743,300
  • June 2024: 744,700
  • July 2024: 750,500

You just read:

ICYMI: After raising minimum wage, California has more fast food jobs than ever before

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more