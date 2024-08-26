HANDS-ON HYGIENE - FDU Signs a Collaboration Agreement with Soapy

Soapy's intelligent hand hygiene system at the FDU Lobby Soapy's intelligent hand hygiene system at the student lounge

FDU and Soapy have signed an agreement to bring the company’s Pro Mobile Intelligent Hand Hygiene System to campus.

This partnership underscores FDU's commitment to health education and the promotion of best practices in infection prevention, benefiting not only its students but the broader community as well.” — Dr. Chadwin Sandifer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soapy USA Inc / Soapy Care LTD (Soapy) is proud to announce a new partnership with Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU).

Through this collaboration, FDU will introduce Soapy's Intelligent Hand Hygiene System to its campus. This state-of-the-art system is designed to educate and engage users on proper clinical hand hygiene practices, fully aligning with regulatory standards and requirements.

The interactive system offers animated visual tutorials and provides instant feedback to ensure adherence to strict infection prevention measures. This initiative is aimed at enhancing patient and public safety, as well as elevating care and infection prevention standards in hospitals, clinics, pharmaceuticals, and senior living facilities.

About Soapy's technology:

Soapy is a leader in intelligent hand hygiene technologies. Soapy's Intelligent Hand Hygiene Systems that were deployed in FDU, utilize a combination of human-centered design, gamification, and AI technology to educate and engage users on proper clinical hand hygiene practices. By offering animated visual tutorials and instant feedback, Soapy ensures strict infection prevention measures are adhered to, enhancing patient and public safety and elevating care standards in hospitals, clinics, universities, schools, pharmaceuticals, food services, and senior living facilities. Moreover, Soapy's approach aligns with regulatory standards and requirements. Soapy’s hands-on approach empowers individuals to take control of their health and well-being by understanding the importance of proper hand hygiene.

Max Simonovsky, CEO of Soapy, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to be partnering with FDU in their fight against communicable diseases. Our technology is designed to make hand hygiene educational, interactive, and engaging. I believe this will significantly aid in the University’s efforts to promote proper hand hygiene culture and health education."

Among Soapy's clients, you will find nationwide healthcare systems like the VA, major senior living facilities like Rivesrpring Assistive Living, and even leading food service chains - visit https://soapy.care for more information.

Learn about other companies' products, like SIO and SoapyWisdom at https://soapy.care

