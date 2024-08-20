Governor Hochul Announces 29% Decline in Shootings in Communities Across New York

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that shooting incidents with injury declined 29 percent through July 2024 compared to the same seven-month period last year, as reported by police departments participating in New York State’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative. This overall decline is the result of significant, sustained reductions in gun violence across communities served by the 28 police departments participating in GIVE.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority,” Governor Hochul said. “Our comprehensive efforts to bring down gun violence are working – and I’ll never stop fighting to ensure safe communities all across our state.”

This 29 percent decline reflects 351 shooting incidents with injury from January 1 through July 31, 2024, compared to 497 incidents from January 1 through July 31, 2023.

New York State’s GIVE initiative supports 28 police departments in 21 counties with the majority of the state’s population outside New York City.

The following police departments reported particularly significant declines in shootings through July 2024 compared to the same seven-month period last year:

Yonkers: 57 percent decline

Nassau County: 56 percent decline

Suffolk County: 50 percent decline

Rochester: 35 percent decline

Syracuse: 32 percent decline

There was also a 21 percent decline in the number of individuals killed by gun violence in GIVE communities during that same time period. (70 individuals from Jan. 1 through July 31, 2024, compared to 89 from Jan. 1 through July 31, 2023.)

July 2024 data for each of the 28 police departments participating in the GIVE initiative are available on the state Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) website.

In addition to the decreases in gun violence experienced in GIVE communities, the New York City Police Department reported an 11 percent decline in shootings (530 versus 595) in New York City through July 2024 compared to the same time last year.

The FY25 Enacted Budget included $347 million secured by Governor Hochul to fund a comprehensive plan that addresses gun violence, reduces crime and recognizes the importance of a multifaceted approach improving public safety.

The Governor’s investments include nationally recognized initiatives administered by DCJS, which provides funding, training and technical assistance to law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations in communities hardest hit by gun violence and violent crime: