MI Healthy Climate Corps expands, building capacity for climate action across the state

Communities, agencies, universities, and nonprofits throughout the state will soon welcome reinforcements from the MI Healthy Climate Corps (MHC Corps) in the fight against climate change.

The corps began accepting applications today for positions in the second cohort of 31 full-time members who will serve state, local, and tribal governments; academic institutions; and nonprofit organizations. (Second-cohort host sites are listed below.) Applications will be accepted through Sept. 8 on the corps’ webpage.

“The state is excited to expand the MI Healthy Climate Corps and support more communities, universities, and nonprofits across the state taking action on climate change,” said Phil Roos, Director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). “The program advances the goals of the MI Healthy Climate Plan by increasing capacity for on-the-ground organizations and supporting the next generation of climate professionals with workforce development and leadership skills. It’s a prime example of Michigan’s national climate leadership expressed in real-world action.”

Members will be selected in October and placed with hosts from Nov. 13, 2024-Oct. 17, 2025.

The MHC Corps works to develop an enduring, capable network of climate professionals committed to their communities and a more sustainable future for Michigan. The program furthers the goals of the MI Healthy Climate Plan, builds capacity in communities across the state, and helps guide federal and state resources in areas including clean energy, environmental justice, environmental restoration, sustainability, transit, and more. It is affiliated with the nationwide American Climate Corps President Joe Biden announced in September 2023.

In March 2024, 30 host sites in Michigan welcomed the first cohort of MHC Corps members, serving through November in a variety of roles. An interactive map shows where current members serve and what they are working on.

MHC Corps members serve through the federal AmeriCorps agency for national service and volunteerism. In addition to earning a stipend for living expenses, members benefit from extensive career-focused networking, training, and professional experience.

Corps member Dionna Brown is Environmental Justice and Health Equity Coordinator with The Everly Collective in Flint, leading initiatives to bridge gaps between environmental challenges and public health outcomes.

“Serving has allowed me to engage directly with community members, empowering them to make impactful changes and elevate their voices on critical environmental issues,” she said. “I highly recommend this program to anyone passionate about making a tangible difference in our communities—it’s an invaluable opportunity to learn, grow, and contribute to a healthier, more sustainable future."

Brendan Mortensen-Seguin, a member working on environmental justice metrics and more at the Lansing Board of Water and Light, called the corps instrumental to his education and experience in environmental work.

“Opening these positions to the many people looking at getting into environmental stewardship might be the most important key to creating a resilient future,” he said. “When climate problems are seen more frequently than ever, creating a workforce prepared to find solutions to those problems is needed."

The nonprofit Community Economic Development Association of Michigan (CEDAM) manages the MHC Corps on behalf of EGLE’s Office of Climate and Energy (OCE), in partnership with the Michigan Community Service Commission (MCSC) in the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

The MCSC administers AmeriCorps funding for Michigan and, among other AmeriCorps programs, launched the Michigan Climate Corps Network. The network represents a coordinated, collaborative, service-based approach to climate intervention that supports more than 200 AmeriCorps members in direct climate action and environmental conservation.

In future years, the MHC Corps expects to offer additional community support and service opportunities throughout the state. Prospective host partners, MHC corps members, and anyone interested in supporting the program can learn more and sign up to receive updates at the MHC Corps webpage.

MHC Corps second-cohort host sites by region

Mid-Michigan:

EGLE’s Office of Climate and Energy, Lansing.

EGLE’s Office of the Environmental Justice Public Advocate, Lansing.

Ingham County, Lansing.

MassTimber@MSU, East Lansing.

Michigan AFL-CIO Workforce Development Institute, Lansing.

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Lansing.

Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s Community & Worker Economic Transition Office, Lansing.

Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s Office of Rural Prosperity, Lansing.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Office of Public Lands, Lansing.

Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Small Business Services and Solutions Division, Lansing.

Northern Michigan:

Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, Traverse City.

Marquette County Planning Division.

Michigan Environmental Council, Marquette.

Northern Michigan University, Marquette.

Inter-Tribal Council of Michigan, Sault Ste. Marie.

SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers, Traverse City.

Superior Watershed Partnership, Marquette.

Southeast Michigan:

Detroit 2030 District, Detroit.

Detroit Action, Detroit.

Community Housing Network, Troy.

City of Eastpointe.

Eastside Community Network, Detroit.

Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Let’s Grow Michigan Office, Detroit.

Macomb County Planning and Economic Development, Mount Clemens.

Washtenaw County Resilience Office, Ann Arbor.

Wayne County Sustainability and Innovation, Detroit.

West Michigan: