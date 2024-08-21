OnPage adds another feather to its cap: Recognized in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for I&O Automation, 2024 Report

Fourth recognition in 2024, OnPage recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, 2024.

Our solution remains the top choice for Infrastructure and IT Ops executives looking to significantly improve incident response processes and automate incident management within their organizations.” — Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage

WALTHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage, a trusted name in incident alert management, is proud to announce its acknowledgment in the 2024 Gartner Hype Cycle for I&O Automation. Recognized for its innovative incident response technology, OnPage helps organizations reduce their mean time to acknowledge (MTTA) by automating the process of identifying and contacting relevant team members when an incident occurs.

“We are delighted to be identified by Gartner once again in this year’s Hype Cycle Report. This recognition within the Automated Incident Response category validates our dedication to pioneering innovative solutions for the industry. Our solution remains the top choice for Infrastructure and IT Operations executives looking to significantly improve incident response processes and automate incident management within their organizations. Teams across IT and tech leverage our technology to unite relevant stakeholders during critical issues, fostering a collaborative approach to resolving incidents. Our unwavering commitment to advancing on-call capabilities and providing extensive integrations for comprehensive incident response management sets us apart in the industry,” says Judit Sharon, OnPage CEO.

I&O leaders constantly face the challenge of accelerating software and service delivery while enhancing agility and compliance. At OnPage, we recognize the transformative power of automation in meeting these objectives.

With its state-of-the art automated incident response solution, (AIR) which includes incident alerting and on-call management capabilities, OnPage removes the complexity from the incident resolution process. From centralizing incident routing to mobilizing the right experts using a rule-based engine, on-call schedules, and a collaboration platform, I&O leaders can improve operational efficiencies and reduce mean time to resolution.

As Gartner aptly summarizes, “For DevOps teams, the juggling of contact lists and the lack of seamless collaboration inhibit speedy delivery of application features, as well as the stability of features after the release. AIR solutions solve this by automating most of the incident response process and collaboration, thus enabling iterative improvement.

OnPage’s AIR further enhances communication and collaboration by effortlessly synchronizing information from its alerting system with other systems such as ITSM and ChatOps tools. The bi-directional integration with OnPage streamlines workflows and ensures that updates are reflected in all connected systems in real-time, keeping all stakeholders on the same page.

Learn More: https://www.onpage.com/it-incident-response/

Gartner, Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, 2024, By Chris Saunderson, Cameron Haight, 26 July 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved[SG1] .Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or ﬁtness for a particular purpose.

About OnPage

OnPage is an Incident Alert Management platform that elevates critical notifications to the right person on call to remediate critical events. With Alert-Until-Read capabilities, dynamic digital schedules, escalation criteria and redundancies, OnPage ensures that critical alerts are never missed. Serving information technology, healthcare, industrial and IoT verticals in all industries, OnPage brings critical notifications to the forefront with audit trails and incident reporting.

OnPage Incident Alert Management Solution

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.