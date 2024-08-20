Syracuse University’s Falk College, Women in Leadership Initiative Launch Partnership With Women Leaders in Sports

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syracuse University is teaming up with the nationally recognized Women Leaders in Sports to launch a unique partnership that seeks to advance knowledge and enhance the professional acumen and management skills of sport administrators and executives. The new partnership between the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics and Women Leaders in Sports comes at a time when more women are participating in sports than ever before and as Syracuse University brings to life its commitment to elevating sport across all facets of the University, including through academic study, experiential learning, club sports and intercollegiate athletics.

“Falk College is creating exceptional experiential learning opportunities for future sports professionals,” says Falk College Dean Jeremy S. Jordan. “Women’s prominence in sports is growing exponentially as they lead traditional male and female teams, engage larger audiences, earn new sponsorships and gain greater media attention than ever before. This partnership integrates our students and faculty with the outstanding work of Women Leaders in Sports and guides us as we develop programming and curricula to meet the needs of this dynamic field.”

Jordan also noted that the recently concluded Summer Olympics generated tremendous excitement and support for women in a variety of sports. It was the fourth Summer Olympic Games where female U.S. athletes won more medals than their male counterparts. The Orange Spirit was evident in Paris, from former student-athletes who competed in various sports, to faculty and students participating in academic opportunities, to those working behind the scenes—many facilitating media coverage of women-dominated and other events.

The novel partnership was inspired after Syracuse University’s Women in Leadership (WiL) Initiative hosted Women Leaders in Sports’s Chief Executive Officer Patti Phillips on campus last March for a series of meetings and presentations. The collaborative effort will create mentoring, learning, fellowship, internship and membership opportunities for Falk students, provide access to professional memberships to Falk faculty and support faculty attendance at significant events, such as the Women Leaders in Sports National Convention. The joint agreement names Phillips as special advisor to Jordan and enlists her services as an “executive in residence” at Falk. The partnership also calls for an exchange of relevant University research and co-creates a Women Leaders in Sports Fellowship.

Women Leaders in Sports is a 45-year-old organization dedicated to enhancing women’s influence and transforming leadership in sports. Phillips notes that this new partnership makes great strategic sense given the synergies between her organization and the Falk College.

“We accelerate the potential of women to positively impact sports with year-round, world-class leadership development, career training and networking,” says Phillips. “Our nearly 6,000 members share Falk College’s core commitment to mastering all facets of sports, whether business management and human performance or use of technology and marketing. Our members will gain insights that can make them even more effective administrators and executives.”

According to Women Leaders in Sports, nearly half of the women who attend one of the organization’s leadership experiences advance in their careers within a year. The organization hosted 16 national events in 2023. Beyond training and networking, the group also hosts an exclusive online career platform, celebrates member accomplishments with awards and media recognition, and engages, educates and challenges industry leaders to make more diverse and equitable hiring decisions.

Today’s announcement comes just four months after Syracuse University announced it would transform the Falk College into a first-of-its-kind College of Sport. The reimagined David B. Falk College of Sport will be the first standalone college on an R1 campus to focus exclusively on sports-related disciplines, making the University among the leading academic institutions for preparing students to lead and drive innovation in sport-related fields and industries. The transformation follows two decades of recognized excellence in sport management, sport analytics, exercise science and nutrition, and such innovative interdisciplinary majors as esports. The Falk College’s excellence, combined with the high growth of sport in the U.S. and around the world, has created unprecedented demand for talented practitioners and professionals.

About the Reimagined David B. Falk College of Sport

The reimagined Falk College of Sport will house academic programs in sport management, sport analytics, exercise science, nutrition and, jointly with the Newhouse School of Public Communications, esports. It will focus on four areas of academic excellence: Sport Business, Human Performance, Sport Technology and Innovation, and Community Sport and Wellness. The college will also launch a new research institute focused on sport and innovation that will leverage an interdisciplinary, cross-campus approach to drive innovation in sport and health outcomes and integrate expertise in business, digital media and technology, among other areas of academic focus.

About Women Leaders in Sports

Founded in 1979, Women Leaders in Sports is the only nationally recognized professional membership organization whose mission is to develop, connect, advance and champion women leaders working in sports. Women Leaders provides career and leadership training, access to a powerful network and the resources to advance women at every stage of their careers. Learn more about the organization on its website and follow Women Leaders on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok @_WomenLeaders.

Syracuse University’s Women in Leadership (WiL)

Establishing Syracuse University as a pacesetter in cultivating women leaders, the Women in Leadership Initiative supports professional development for women on campus through education, awareness and mentorship. Created in 2018, the WiL seeks to catalyze the personal and collective advancement of women on campus. WiL hosts a robust professional development program, with opportunities customized to the needs of faculty and staff. Participants benefit from the real experiences and candid advice offered by panels and solo guest speakers.