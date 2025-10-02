Major League Soccer and Syracuse University Launch Educational Initiative for Players, Alumni, and Families

The new initiative will provide athletes and families with access to market-relevant online degrees, certificates, and career development opportunities.

For athletes with unpredictable schedules, our online programs offer the perfect balance of flexibility, extensive academic support, and real-world applicability"” — Jeremy Jordan, Dean, David B. Falk College of Sport

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major League Soccer (MLS) and Syracuse University today announced a new initiative to provide current and former players and their families with access to market-relevant online degrees, certificates, and career development opportunities through the University’s nationally ranked online degree and certificate programs.

This collaboration will empower MLS players and their families—as well as League and club staff and their families—to pursue customized degree programs and professional development resources designed for the unique demands of professional athletes. The initiative also extends to future MLS stars across MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT, ensuring the entire MLS ecosystem benefits from expanded access to higher education.

With a shared vision of supporting professional development and expanding opportunities across the MLS ecosystem, the initiative creates flexible pathways for a variety of academic offerings. Programs will draw on the expertise of Syracuse’s renowned schools and colleges,

including the David B. Falk College of Sport, the Whitman School of Management, the Newhouse School of Public Communications, and College of Professional Studies (CPS).

“Major League Soccer is proud to work with Syracuse University to provide world-class educational resources that support the personal and professional growth of players, alumni, and staff across our league,” said Sola Winley, MLS Executive Vice President, Chief Engagement Officer. “This initiative expands on traditional higher education offerings by providing flexible, high-quality opportunities tailored to the unique needs of the MLS community.”

Opportunities created through this initiative include:

• Flexible, 100 percent online degrees and certificates.

• Pre-academic English language support.

• Credit transfer assessment.

• Career-focused programs in business, project management, and sport analytics, among others.

• Dedicated online student support.

“My fellow deans and I are excited to partner with Major League Soccer to provide the Syracuse University experience to current and former players and their family members who are interested in pursuing our robust academic offerings,” said Falk College Dean Jeremy Jordan, who earlier this year helped create a similar partnership with the Major League Baseball Players Association. “For athletes and professionals with unpredictable schedules, our online programs offer the perfect balance of flexibility, extensive academic support, and real-world applicability–all without compromising the demands of their careers or personal circumstances.”

Educational offerings will be accessible online, on campus, and at Syracuse’s “away” centers in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. Dedicated admission specialists and academic advisors will work with each participant to tailor academic pathways aligned with their goals.

"It's big for all the players in MLS, the staff and coaches as well, to have this opportunity to go back to school and focus on their education, because it's so important,” said Miles Robinson, center back for FC Cincinnati and former defender at Syracuse University (2015-2016). “It's a great chance for everyone in MLS, and their families, to be able to further their education, especially with Syracuse University. Being a Syracuse alum, it's amazing to recognize how great the school is and what it has to offer."

For more information regarding MLS' alliance with Syracuse University, visit professionalstudies.Syracuse.edu/MLS.

