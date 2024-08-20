OP360 Expands 360Advisors Program with New Portal

The launch of The 360Advisors Portal elevates the company’s industry expertise, supporting over 500 active members

OP360, a trailblazer in outsourcing solutions, is excited to announce the latest evolution of its well-established 360Advisors Program: The 360Advisors Portal.

RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (Aug. 19, 2024) – Now supporting over 500 active members, this program has reached new heights, offering an unparalleled platform for industry leaders and innovators to collaborate, share insights, and drive client growth.

The 360Advisors Program has been a cornerstone of OP360’s strategy for years, bringing together the top minds in Customer Experience (CX), technology, operations, AI, and other fields. It has grown into a dynamic consortium where experts can tailor their participation to meet their professional goals—whether through thought leadership, networking, or joining the referral network to generate new business for OP360.

Now, with the addition of over 500 active members, the program is more powerful than ever, offering even greater opportunities for collaboration and influence.

The 360Advisors Portal: A Digital Hub for Industry Leaders

To further enhance the OP360 Advisor experience, OP360 has launched the exclusive 360Advisors Portal, as a by-invitation-only digital hub designed to empower and reward the industry’s top experts with a suite of cutting-edge features:

Exclusive Content: Members gain access to premium articles, white papers, and case studies that delve into the most pressing topics and trends in the industry.

Special Events: The portal provides invitations to exclusive roundtables, networking events, and global industry conferences, offering members unparalleled opportunities to connect and collaborate.

Inside OP360: Advisors can explore OP360’s award-winning operational excellence through immersive virtual tours of its state-of-the-art facilities and learn about the company’s innovative practices.

Resource Sharing: The portal serves as a hub for sharing valuable resources, including custom collateral, templates, and opportunities for Advisors to contribute their own insights and materials.

The expanded 360Advisors Program, bolstered by the new digital portal and a rapidly growing membership, is set to redefine how industry leaders collaborate and drive innovation. By integrating these experts into OP360’s operations, the company continues to provide unparalleled support and growth opportunities for its clients across the globe.

Advisor Events: Mingle, Share, Optimize

As part of OP360’s commitment to fostering strong relationships, Advisors are invited to attend exclusive “Cocktails & Convos” events across the United States, as well as major CX and outsourcing conferences where OP360 exhibits. In addition, the company has recently launched “Bites & Banter,” a regional dinner series designed for Advisors, clients, and tech partners. These intimate evenings host no more than fifteen people, offering a unique opportunity for deep, meaningful conversations and networking in a relaxed setting. These events provide valuable opportunities to expand networks, share insights, and advocate for OP360’s services.

For more information about the 360Advisors Program or to join, please contact us at partnerships@op360.com.

About OP360

OfficePartners360 (“OP360”) was founded in 2006 by experienced entrepreneurs as a relationships-first workforce partner. Today, OP360 is a leading provider of operational solutions, specializing in delivering tech-driven strategies and solutions that enhance business performance, which include customer support, back-office support, and content moderation. With a focus on innovation and excellence, OP360 empowers both its skilled agents and partner organizations, which range from mid-size corporations to Fortune 500 firms, to achieve their operational goals and drive sustainable growth, creating a better way to outsource.