Spartanburg Community College Supports Dual Enrollment Welding Program with Generous Donation from Ms. Barbara Rippy

Thanks to a generous donation from Ms. Barbara Rippy, all material costs for SCC's new inaugural welding class in Union, SC, have been covered fully.
This type of donation changes lives and allows SCC to continue to make history in higher education.”UNION, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spartanburg Community College (SCC) is proud to announce the expansion of its Welding program for the 2024 Fall Semester, with a new section specifically designed for dual enrollment students. This initiative doubles the available seats for high school juniors and seniors from Union County, with 16 students now enrolled in the certificate program.
To support this new cohort, many supplies and tools were required. Thanks to a generous donation from Ms. Barbara Rippy, a dedicated advocate for education and recipient of South Carolina’s highest civilian honor, the Order of the Palmetto, all material costs for the inaugural class have been fully covered. Ms. Rippy’s contribution ensures these students have the resources they need to succeed in the program.
“This type of donation changes lives and allows SCC to continue to make history in higher education,” said Mandy Painter, Executive Director of SCC’s Union Campus. “We are ecstatic about what this means for our students and their future careers.”
The new dual enrollment welding program, a partnership between Union County Educators and SCC, provides these students with a valuable head start on their career paths. All participants in the program have expressed their intent to pursue careers in welding upon completion of their studies.
