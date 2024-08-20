Venera Technologies to showcase its latest features in Audio/Video QC and Caption QC/correction at IBC 2024

Venera Technologies to showcase its latest features at IBC 2024

Major enhancements for its A/V QC solutions, cloud native Quasar and on-prem Pulsar, and its caption QC, cloud native CapMate, will be on display at IBC 2024

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burbank, USA – August 20, 2024 – Venera Technologies is proud to announce a long list of enhancements and new features for its A/V and Caption solutions, as well as a new product launch, for IBC 2024 (September 13-16 – Amsterdam).

Groundbreaking features for Both Quasar® and its on-premise counterpart, Pulsar™, will be demonstrated at the show that further solidify their value for the QC operators:

• QR code detection

• Audio profanity detection (Quasar only)

• Voice-over validation (Quasar only)

• Audio language detection (Quasar only)

• Sync verification of dub audio track and main audio track

• Support for QC report in EBU QC standards format

• Expanding alert categories to include ‘Critical, Error, Warning, and Info’

• Dynamic template assignment via API (Quasar only)

Venera will also demonstrate a long list of enhancements for CapMate®, its cloud native caption/subtitle verification and correction solution, amongst them:

• Support for caption Sync detection in 70 languages

• Caption Translation into 54 languages

• Caption auto-correction and export

• Crosscheck of audio/caption language

• Burnt-in text detection for oriental languages

• Collaboration and project sharing amongst CapMate users within the same entity



Venera will also introduce and demonstrate QCtudio™, its new innovative cloud native solution, that unleashes the power of rich review & collaboration on QC reports and as the ultimate companion to Quasar®, Venera’s cloud native A/V QC solution. With QCtudio the QC operators can not only review the detailed Quasar reports on a video timeline, but they can also verify, categorize and annotate each of the found issues, making the QC reports a more valuable and useful document.

“We continue our efforts in providing state of the art QC capabilities and addressing thorny QC issues that have been requested by our customers and the media industry, enhancing the ability for fast, accurate and efficient content QC.”, said Vikas Singhal, Venera’s CEO.

Venera’s advanced QC capabilities will also be showcased at the AWS IBC Stand (5.C90) as part of their ‘Intelligent QC & Sustainability’ demonstration POD, further proving the high value Venera QC solutions can add to state of the art media workflow management systems.

You may contact Venera Technologies at sales@veneratech.com, or visit Venera’s IBC 2024 page to arrange for a meeting at IBC, or request a free trial. You can also visit them at Hall 7, Stand 7.D45, or AWS demonstration at Hall 5, Stand 5.C90.

About Venera Technologies

Venera Technologies provides cutting-edge file-based QC solutions to the digital media industry, tailored to the evolving requirements of its customer and the industry.

Venera’s Quasar® the first native cloud-based QC solution, was developed natively for the Cloud environment with features such as dynamic scalability and usage-based pricing model, along with advanced QC functionalities. Venera’s Pulsar™ automated file-based QC solution is for on-premise deployment, with the same QC functionalities as Quasar. CapMate®, the native cloud Caption/Subtitle verification and correction solution, is the first comprehensive solution for verifying caption or subtitle side car files that can accurately and quickly detect (and correct) and report on complex issues such as caption sync and Standards compliance.

Venera’s suite of QC solutions is used by some of the largest Media companies in the world, as well as a number of smaller boutique post houses and production companies. www.veneratech.com