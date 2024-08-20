SOLUM Group Showcases Latest Innovations in ESLs and Digital Signage at Tech for Retail 2024

SOLUM Group, a global leader in electronic shelf labels (ESL) and digital signage, will showcase its latest advancements at the Tech for Retail 2024 in Paris.

Tech for Retail 2024 is the perfect stage for us to demonstrate our commitment to transforming the retail industry through innovative technology.” — Stefan Voelkel, vice president of sales, SOLUM Europe

ESCHBORN, GERMANY, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOLUM Group, a global leader in electronic shelf labels (ESL) and digital signage solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in Tech for Retail 2024. This premier European event, to be held at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles from November 26 to 27, brings together over 300 exhibitors and more than 11,000 industry professionals to explore the latest innovations in retail technology.

As the retail industry continues to evolve, SOLUM Group stands at the forefront of this transformation, offering innovative solutions that empower retailers to optimize operations and enhance customer engagement. At Tech for Retail 2024, SOLUM will showcase its latest advancements in ESL and digital signage, including the cutting-edge Newton series, designed to revolutionize the retail landscape.

In its announcement, Tech for Retail highlights that SOLUM “is the only ESL supplier with its own manufacturing, ensuring fast service, high quality, and competitive prices.”

SOLUM's electronic shelf labels are more than just digital price tags; they are a comprehensive solution that integrates seamlessly with retailers' existing systems to deliver dynamic pricing, reduce operational costs, and enhance the omnichannel customer experience. The Newton series, SOLUM's flagship ESL product line, offers unparalleled features such as 10-year battery life, rapid update speeds, and multi-page display capabilities, making it a game-changer for retailers looking to stay competitive in a rapidly changing market.

By leveraging SOLUM ESL, retailers can implement dynamic pricing strategies that respond in real-time to market conditions, optimize inventory management, and provide customers with up-to-date product information at the point of sale. This improves operational efficiency and enhances the shopping experience by offering personalized promotions and real-time product availability.

In addition to ESL, SOLUM Group will also showcase its advanced digital signage solutions at Tech for Retail 2024. These solutions are designed to captivate customers' attention, provide interactive experiences, and deliver targeted advertising based on customer behavior. For an improved customer experience, retailers can choose from a wide variety of SOLUM displays.

SOLUM's digital signage is powered by the latest in display technology, offering high-definition visuals and seamless integration with other retail systems. This allows retailers to tailor their messaging in real-time, ensuring that customers receive the most relevant information and promotions as they shop.

Tech for Retail 2024 is the perfect stage for us to demonstrate our commitment to transforming the retail industry through innovative technology," said Stefan Voelkel, vice president of sales, SOLUM Europe. "We are excited to showcase how our solutions can help retailers improve their operations, reduce costs, and ultimately provide a better experience for their customers."

Tech for Retail is Europe's leading event dedicated to retail innovation, attracting top executives, decision-makers, and industry leaders from around the globe. With over 150 conferences and an array of networking opportunities, the event provides a unique platform for SOLUM to connect with potential clients, partners, and industry peers. Held annually at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, the event gathers top retail professionals and technology providers to explore the latest trends, products, and solutions that are shaping the future of retail. For more information, visit Tech for Retail.

About SOLUM

Originally a spinoff company of Samsung, SOLUM is backed by 45 years of wireless communication technology and device experience. For the last ten years, SOLUM has constantly been developing new solutions, making several improvements in quality, and adding additional features to the ESL. Thus, the latest innovative ESL solution was born.

Follow us on our social media channels to keep updated with all the new developments of SOLUM!