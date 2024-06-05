SOLUM Partners with NDI to Revolutionize Digital Signage Solutions

Two Industry Giants Come Together in Creating NDI-Ready Professional Displays

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOLUM, the world’s leading Electronic Shelf Label and Digital Signage solutions provider, announced a strategic partnership with NDI, the global video-over-IP connectivity standard. SOLUM becomes the first company to integrate NDI’s software-based capabilities into display solutions for the Digital Signage Market.

This move will allow SOLUM to launch its first range of NDI-ready professional large-format displays. These displays can support 4k resolutions and other high-quality video and audio data. Moreover, they display low latency technology that will enable data transmission at record speeds with minimum delay, making it one of the most digitally advanced signage available in the market.

“At SOLUM, we strive to continuously enhance the overall user experience: with the NDI integration, system design, and deployment will be simplified,” said Tim McCracken, Vice President of Sales at SOLUM America. “The partnership allows us to provide our users with the most advanced digital signage solutions on the market enabling high-quality, low-latency video and audio transmission.”

Integrating NDI technology in SOLUM Digital Signage simplifies display management by eliminating the need for external converters and media players. This will significantly make displays easier to design, reduce the cost of set-up and maintenance expenses, provide more flexibility, and increase scalability. NDI will demo the SOLUM display products, showcasing their built-in NDI capabilities at InfoComm from June 12 to June 14.

“NDI is excited to see its capabilities integrated natively into a family of displays, this is something that System integrators have been asking for,” said Matt Lukens, Business Development at NDI. “SOLUM is the first major display company that recognized the power of integrating NDI Native into their displays answering a need in the AV market.”

Visit the highly awaited product line at InfoComm NDI Booth (Central Hall — #C10171). The displays are also being thoroughly tested by the NDI team through the NDI-certified process to ensure interoperability is top-of-the-line with the industry standard.

About SOLUM:

SOLUM, a spin-off company of Samsung, has been developing cutting-edge technologies and has 45 years of experience in the industry. It is poised to be a global leader in producing the most technologically advanced and innovative display solutions available in the market. The company continues to excel in manufacturing electronic shelf labels (ESL), power modules, IoT products, display boards for TVs, tuners, and sensors.

For more information: http://www.SOLUM-group.com

About NDI:

NDI, a fast-growing tech company, is removing the limits to video and audio connectivity. NDI (Network Device Interface) is used by millions of customers worldwide and has been adopted by more media organizations than any other IP standard, creating the industry's largest IP ecosystem of products.

NDI allows multiple video systems to identify and communicate with one another over IP; it can encode, transmit, and receive many streams of high-quality, low-latency, frame-accurate video and audio in real-time. The growth of NDI is backed by a growing community of installers, developers, AV professionals, and users who are deeply engaged with the company through community events and initiatives. NDI is a part of Vizrt. For more information: https://ndi.video/