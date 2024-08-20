Clean and Sanitize Assistance Is Available To Help Kentuckians

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Homeowners and renters may be eligible for Clean and Sanitize Assistance from FEMA. Kentuckians whose homes were damaged by the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides may receive up to $300 toward cleaning expenses — even if the work is already completed.

Kentuckians May Qualify if:

The impacted home was a primary residence and is located in one of the following Kentucky counties: Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Clay, Greenup, Hopkins, Knox, Logan, Muhlenberg, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Warren and Whitley.

Based on a FEMA inspection, the home has disaster damage; or for renters, the inspector noted clean-up actions are needed or have already been done.

Residents who have already cleaned up and saved their receipts from any supplies, materials or paid help.

The damage is not covered by insurance.

FEMA determines the disaster-damaged primary residence is safe to occupy.

How To Apply for FEMA Individual Assistance

Visit a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center. To find your nearest Disaster Recovery Center, visit fema.gov/drc.

Call FEMA at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Apply at disasterassistance.gov.

Download and use the FEMA app.

Homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations can apply for long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster.

For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4804. Follow FEMA on X, formerly called Twitter, at x.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.

To view information about how to apply for FEMA disaster assistance in American Sign Language with captioning and a voiceover, please check the YouTube link.