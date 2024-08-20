Time of Event

Day 1: Site Visit (invitation only)

Day 2: 10:00–17:15, Tokyo time

Day 3: 10:00–17:00, Tokyo time

Summary

The decarbonization of ports and port cities in Asia is gaining momentum as the region grapples with the dual challenges of climate change and rapid urbanization. Key trends include the adoption of renewable energy sources, electrification of port equipment, and the implementation of green infrastructure. Innovative technologies, such as shore-to-ship power supply systems, are being implemented to allow vessels to turn off their engines while docked, reducing air pollution. Collaborative efforts among governments, private sectors, and international organizations are essential, with policies and regulations encouraging sustainable practices. Financial investments in green technologies and infrastructure are crucial to support these initiatives.

Against this backdrop, ADBI is co-organizing the 13th Asia Smart City Conference with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the City of Yokohama. The 3-day conference will promote policy dialogue among leaders and feature business matching opportunities on smart city solutions. As part of the conference, an ADBI-ADB joint session will be conducted on the topic of Port City Decarbonization in the context of the development of smart cities. The session will highlight policy recommendations for zero-carbon transition in port cities among the representatives of ADB member countries, city governments, and academia for achieving decarbonization and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Objectives

Share knowledge, challenges, and possible solutions for port cities’ low-carbon transition in Asia.

Highlight best practices on future smart city strategies and innovative technologies.

Promote collaboration with international networks in the field of decarbonization.

Target Participants

Government officials from select ADB DMCs.

Experts from international organizations, academia, research institutes, and business practitioners in the fields of carbon neutrality, circular economy, urban development, and smart city solutions.

Interested members of the public.

