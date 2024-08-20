BuzzClan Ranks On Inc. 5000 List Fourth Time In A Row

For the 4th Time, BuzzClan continues to make a mark on the Inc. 5000 list, ranking 229 in IT services and 3020 overall.

DALLAS, TX, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. today announced that BuzzClan has bagged the No. 3020 spot on its Inc. 5000 list in 2024.

This is BuzzClan's fourth consecutive appearance on Inc. 5000, a prestigious list for America's fastest-growing private companies. The listing is a testament to the technology consulting firm's unwavering commitment, entrepreneurial spirit, and innovative initiatives.

BuzzClan’s remarkable consistency reflects its relentless pursuit of higher echelons of success by ensuring customer satisfaction at all levels.

Companies that made it to Inc.’s List this year were ranked based on revenue growth over the three-year cycle. BuzzClan's remarkable achievement will be featured in Inc.’s September issue.

“Quadruple wins are just the beginning; we have a long way to go. Our team’s consistent efforts and sharp focus have led us to higher echelons of success and growth. This recognition reinstates our values, commitment, and dedication to our clients, team, and ever-evolving leadership skills.”

- Sachin Jain (SJ), CTO & Co-Founder

“Four years in a row on the Inc. 5000 list is not just an achievement; it's an ode to our team members' hard work and irreplaceable efforts. Motivated by this milestone, we strive for excellence and count on being on the Inc.5000 2025 list.

- Dhiraj Chhabra (DJ), Chief Executive Officer

About BuzzClan

BuzzClan is a leading IT solutions provider specializing in cloud computing, data management, quality assurance, and digital transformation. The highly skilled team delivers customized strategies that empower businesses to optimize operations, drive innovation, and achieve sustainable growth. BuzzClan is a top-tier Cloud consulting and implementation partner for Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Amazon, and Savyint. With its headquarters in Dallas, TX, BuzzClan operates captives in India, Canada, and Kenya.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 is available at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com.