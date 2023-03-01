Buzzclan Has Been Ranked #118 In The 2023 Inc Regionals Southwest List Of The Fastest-growing Companies

Buzzclan ranked #118 in the 2023 Inc Regionals Southwest list

BuzzClan has made the 2023 Inc. Regionals: Southwest list of the fastest-growing private companies in America by region and ranked 118 in that list.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 117%, BuzzClan Ranks No. 118 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Southwest Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Inc. magazine today revealed that BuzzClan is No.118 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southwest economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

We are honored to be recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southwest region," said Sachin Jain, Chief Architect. "Our team has worked tirelessly to provide innovative IT managed services to our customers, and this recognition is a testament to their hard work and dedication. We are excited to continue driving growth and adding value to the Southwest region's economy.”

BuzzClan is proud to have been awarded the INC5000 award for three consecutive years, which demonstrates our commitment to responsible growth and upholding our core values of integrity, transparency, and inclusion. We attribute this achievement to the exceptional efforts of our team members, who are devoted to helping our clients succeed. Looking ahead, we are excited about the opportunities that the future holds and are eager to continue delivering high-quality IT Managed Services, including Cyber Security, Data Engineering, digital transformation, and Cloud Infrastructure, to our customers globally. Our unwavering focus on meeting their needs will remain at the heart of everything we do." - Dhiraj Chhabra, Chief Strategist

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest region. In 2021 alone, these # private companies have added 16,116 jobs and nearly $5.5 billion to the Southwest region’s economy. Companies based in the Austin, Texas, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Fort Worth, Texas, areas had the highest growth rates overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/southwest starting February 28, 2023.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

BuzzClan is the leading provider of IT Services in Cyber Security, Data Engineering, Digital Transformation, Cloud Infrastructure, Software Development and Staff Augmentation. With its headquarters in Dallas and offices across the US, Canada, India, and Kenya, they serve a global customer base of businesses of all sizes. Their unique approach to delivering services makes them a trusted IT partner saving millions for their customers in cost and reducing time to market. With a proven track record of delivering Cloud, Security, and Professional Services, they provide peace of mind to Technology leaders.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

