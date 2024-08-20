Zatuchni & Associates Defends the Rights of Military Service Members Against Employment Discrimination in New Jersey

The New Jersey employment law firm is committed to protecting the employment rights of military service members facing discrimination in New Jersey.

LAMBERTVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zatuchni & Associates, a leading employment law firm in New Jersey, is committed to safeguarding the employment rights of military service members throughout the state. The firm emphasizes enforcing federal laws protecting service members from discrimination and ensuring they receive reemployment rights after deployments.

The firm emphasizes the importance of protecting those who serve in the National Guard and Reserve Components of the U.S. Armed Forces from workplace bias and unlawful treatment.

Every day, hundreds of thousands of National Guard and Reserve members balance civilian employment with military responsibilities, undergoing training and standing ready to assist in military operations and disaster recovery. Despite the vital role these individuals play, many employers perceive their military obligations as an inconvenience, often resulting in discriminatory practices.

The Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA) is a federal law that prohibits discrimination against employees based on military service and guarantees specific reemployment rights after service.

Here are some key aspects of the USERRA:

• Protection from Discrimination: Employers cannot deny initial employment, promotion, or benefits based on military service.

• Reemployment Rights: Under specific conditions, service members have the right to be reemployed in their previous position or a comparable one upon returning from service.

Mr. David Zatuchni, Founder and Managing Attorney of Zatuchni & Associates, states, "We are committed to ensuring that military service members are treated fairly and with respect in the workplace. Our firm is dedicated to providing personalized attention and aggressive legal representation to achieve the best possible outcomes for our clients."

Zatuchni & Associates has a proven track record of successfully advocating for clients' rights. The firm has been recognized with numerous awards, including being named Superlawyers from 2012-2014 and 2018-2020. Mr. Zatuchni has represented countless clients in both state and federal courts in New Jersey, securing significant jury verdicts, including a $3.2 million whistleblower claim, one of the state's largest.

Client testimonials highlight the firm's dedication and professionalism. Michelle Noone shares, "I appreciate David's courtesy and professionalism. I would recommend Zatuchni & Associates to anyone who is looking for honest advice and fast results." Sandi Donofrio adds, "It was a pleasure working with Zatuchni & Associates, Dave was always there for me guiding me in the right direction." Cathy Lee echoes these sentiments, saying, "Thank you for all the help you have given me with my case. I especially appreciate the professional advice you have provided, and the information you have shared with me. Your assistance has been invaluable to me during this process. Again, thank you so much. I greatly appreciate your assistance."

Zatuchni & Associates offers legal services to clients across New Jersey, including cities such as Hackensack, Newark, Morristown, and Jersey City, and counties like Bergen, Essex, and Hudson. The firm's expertise extends to various areas of employment law, ensuring that each client receives comprehensive and effective legal support.

Those who have faced employment discrimination due to military service, Zatuchni & Associates is here to help. Call +1 609-243-0300 or visit the law firm’s website at https://www.zatlaw.com/ to learn more about its services.

###

About Zatuchni & Associates

Zatuchni & Associates in New Jersey specializes in the interests of employees from Trenton to Newark and all those in between who have been injured by discrimination, harassment, and illegal employment practices and representing workers in prevailing wage claims against environmental services companies.

Lambertville Office:

287 South Main Street

Lambertville, NJ 08530

United States

609-243-0300

Hackensack Office:

2 University Plaza, Suite 100

Hackensack, NJ 07601

Note to Editors:

• Zatuchni & Associates has offices in Lambertville and Hackensack, New Jersey.

• The firm was founded in 2001 by David Zatuchni, a graduate of Northwestern University School of Law.

• Mr. Zatuchni is a member of the New Jersey Bar Association, National Employment Lawyers Association – New Jersey Chapter, and Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce.

• The firm has a successful track record of representing employees in New Jersey in cases involving racial, sexual, age discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination.

End of Press Release.