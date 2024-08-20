PHILIPPINES, August 20 - Press Release

August 20, 2024 Improving health facilities in the grassroots: Senate approves six local hospital bills sponsored by Bong Go on third and final reading The Senate on Monday, August 19, approved six local hospital bills on their third and final reading, principally sponsored by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go as the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health. These legislative efforts are aimed at significantly enhancing the nation's healthcare infrastructure. In his manifestation, Go expressed his gratitude towards his colleagues for their collective support in pushing these measures forward. "Mr. President, I also would like to thank all of our colleagues for their support for the measures upgrading and establishing new hospitals. Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng mga kasamahan natin dito sa Senado," stated Go during the session. The approved bills include: - House Bill No. 8426: upgrading the Bataan General Hospital in Balanga into a multi-specialty facility and doubling its bed capacity to 1,000; - House Bill No. 8483: establishing the Northern Tagalog Regional Hospital, a Level II facility, in Rodriguez, Rizal; - House Bill No. 8492: creating the Victorias City General Hospital in Victorias, Negros Occidental; - House Bill No. 9335: upgrading the Basilan General Hospital in Isabela to a Level III hospital, renaming it the Basilan Medical Center; - House Bill No. 9623: establishing a Level III general hospital in Bay, Laguna, to be known as the Laguna Regional Hospital; and - House Bill No. 9624: establishing a Level II general hospital in San Jose, Nueva Ecija, named the Sen. Edgardo J. Angara General Hospital. Meanwhile, Go also highlighted the need to properly utilize available public resources intended for health programs for the benefit of Filipinos needing medical care particularly for the effective implementation of the Universal Health Care Law. "As we aim to further improve our healthcare system, I also want to take the opportunity to reiterate the need for sufficient funding, to implement the programs and projects under the Universal Health Care Law. Ang dami pa pong pondo ng PhilHealth sa ngayon, kaya nga po nawawalis ng ating mga finance manager(s) ang pondo nila," explained Go. He continued to emphasize the need for better fund management at PhilHealth to ensure that financial resources are dedicated to enhancing health benefits and expanding programs instead of being left unutilized or returned to the National Treasury for other purposes. "At parati nating pinapaalala sa PhilHealth, dapat po ang pondo ng PhilHealth ay gamitin po sa health. Ang dami pong pondo ng PhilHealth na hindi nagagamit para mapataas pa ang benepisyo at ma-expand pa ang mga programa," he added. The Health Committee, under Go's leadership, is scheduled to conduct a hearing to receive updates from Health officials, particularly on the disbursement of pending Health Emergency Allowances for qualified health workers, implementation of the health facilities enhancement programs, medical assistance programs for indigent patients, as well as the proper utilization of PhilHealth funds. In addition, Go voiced his support for Senate Bill No. 2620, authored by Senator JV Ejercito, which seeks to amend the UHC law and reduce premium contributions of PhilHealth members to ease the financial burden on the public. "Sabi nga ni Senate Minority Leader, na kung maaari 3% pa po. Ang dami pong pondo ng PhilHealth, gamitin niyo naman po ito sa mga pasyente natin, mga kababayang naghihingalo po, hanggang ngayon hindi pa makalabas sa hospital," Go advocated. In his concluding remarks, Go reiterated the critical need to strengthen the healthcare system by increasing hospital beds and enhancing public hospital services, thereby ensuring accessible and quality healthcare for all Filipinos. "Dapat patuloy nating palakasin ang ating healthcare system, magdagdag ng mga kama at hospital, at palakasin ang serbisyo na maaaring maibigay ng ating mga pampublikong ospital," Go concluded.