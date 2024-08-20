Submit Release
Estrada: Manifestation of support office of the Vice President 2025 proposed budget

PHILIPPINES, August 20 - Press Release
August 20, 2024

MANIFESTATION OF SUPPORT OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT 2025 PROPOSED BUDGET

Madam Chairperson, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) has been an active partner of various government agencies in providing vital services to our kababayans, thus fulfilling its mandate to improve their lives and livelihood. Through the various programs that the OVP implements, our countrymen in the marginalized sector are empowered to become contributors to our nation's progress.

For the year 2025, the OVP will implement two (2) new programs that aim to promote education and health. One of the programs is the "Educational Assistance Program" which will reach out to the "poor, marginalized, vulnerable and disadvantaged families". Another one is the "Wheelchair Program" which will cater to individuals in need of wheelchairs. I am certain that these programs will greatly benefit our people. Sa katunayan, ito rin po ang madalas na idinudulog sa aming tanggapan dito sa Senado at ikinagagalak namin na maglulunsad na ang OVP ng mga programa upang tugunan ito.

Maraming salamat po sa ating butihing Pangalawang Pangulo, Vice President Sara Zimmerman Duterte, sa kaniyang mapagmahal na paglilingkod sa ating mga kababayan. Marami po ang umaasa sa mga programang inyong ipinatutupad at dahil dito ay patuloy naming susuportahan ang pagbibigay ng sapat na pondo upang maipagpatuloy ninyo ang mga ito at makatulong sa mas marami pa nating mga kababayan.

Madam Chairperson, I would like to manifest my steadfast support for the approval of the proposed 2025 budget of the Office of the Vice President (OVP).

Maraming salamat po.

