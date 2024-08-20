Revoke Alice Guo's passport, put her in INTERPOL'S red notice list - Jinggoy

SENATE President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito urged the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to revoke the passport issued to dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and request the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) to put her on its red notice list.

Estrada made the call following the statement of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) that Guo illegally left the country last month.

"Mukhang tama ang hinala ko na umalis si Guo using the backdoor. But still, we have to hold the BI responsible for this fiasco because the last time I checked, in the previous Senate hearing last July 29, the BI representative told the committee investigating Guo that she was still in the country," the Senate leader said.

Estrada said Guo's numerous legal cases such as the quo warranto petition filed by the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) before a Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC), the motion to cancel her birth certificate before the Tarlac Regional Trial Court (RTC), and the human trafficking charges filed by the Department of Justice, among others, are enough grounds to have her Philippine passport canceled.

Under Section 4 of Republic Act No. 11983, or the "New Philippine Passport Act," Estrada said the DFA secretary or any authorized consular officials may cancel Guo's passport in the interest of national security.

Estrada also said that the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) may seek the INTERPOL's intervention to place Guo on the red notice list.

INTERPOL notices are international requests for cooperation or alerts that enable police in member countries to share critical crime-related information and a red notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

"Gaya ng nauna ko nang sinabi, I don't think that Guo chartered a plane in NAIA para makaalis ng bansa dahil unang-una, kilalang-kilala ang taong ito, mapera, masyadong na-expose sa TV. Malamang na nag-charter siya ng eroplano sa maliit na airport kung saan tahimik ang mga tao roon at walang taga-BI na susuri sa kanyang mga dokumento," Estrada said.