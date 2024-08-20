Submit Release
Results of survey on manpower needs and wages for the 2nd quarter of 2024 - Gaming sector

MACAU, August 20 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that there were 52,518 full-time employees in the Gaming Sector at the end of the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 825 (+1.6%) year-on-year. Among them, dealers totalled 23,467, down by 208 (-0.9%).

Average earnings (excluding irregular remuneration) of full-time employees in the Gaming Sector in June were MOP26,750, up by 8.2% year-on-year; average earnings of dealers (MOP21,660) rose by 6.5% due mainly to the increases in salaries and working hours.

In view of the further recovery of tourism-related industries underpinned by the rising number of visitor arrivals, establishments required additional manpower to meet demand. Number of job vacancies in the Gaming Sector surged by 385 or over 340.7% year-on-year to 498 at the end of the second quarter. In addition, the job vacancy rate (0.9%) climbed by 0.7 percentage points year-on-year.

In the second quarter, number of new recruits and employees leaving employment totalled 1,492 and 1,143 respectively. The employee recruitment rate (2.9%) rose by 1.0 percentage point while the employee turnover rate (2.2%) dropped by 0.2 percentage points, indicating an increase in the demand for manpower in the Gaming Sector.

The Survey on Manpower Needs and Wages of the Gaming Sector does not cover junket promoters and junket associates.

