SA’s Friends of Parks and Nature volunteer to conserve our pristine environment

Release date: 16/08/24

A vital group of South Australian conservation volunteers will be celebrated this month with the newly rebadged Friends of Parks and Nature hosting its first major forum since 2018.

The three-day event at Belair National Park and Club Marion, from Friday August 23 to Sunday August 25, will showcase the environmental contributions of more the 5000 members from 140 groups across the state.

It will also officially mark a decision by the Friend of Parks organisation to expand its name to include “Nature”. The new name reflects the group’s mission to protect and restore South Australia’s diverse natural environments across all land types – not just national parks.

The State Government invests heavily to support Friends of Parks and Nature, with $3 million provided to support groups to do conservation and nature restoration works between 2022 and 2025.

Valuable conservation projects recently undertaken by SA’s Friends of Parks and Nature include:

Satellite tracking and monitoring of Ospreys to improve bird safety following the installation of 17 artificial nesting platforms which have bolstered breeding activity in several coastal areas.

The Free a Tree initiative to remove olives from around stressed eucalypts in the Black Hill and Morialta Conservation Parks.

Restoring heritage buildings in the Bimbowrie Conservation Park near Burra, using traditional stonemasonry methods.

This month’s forum is open to Friends of Parks and Nature volunteers, those considering joining, and anyone interested in conservation.

The event includes guided tours of Belair National Park and presentations on topics such as nature play, engaging with First Nations people and fire ecology. There will also be a Friends of Parks and Nature awards dinner on Saturday 24 August.

For more information and to book tickets to the forum visit www.friendsofparkssa.org.au

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

Friends of Parks and Nature has made an invaluable contribution to environmental outcomes across South Australia since the organisation was established in 1982.

These member groups work alongside the National Park and Wildlife Service on vital projects to maintain our landscapes, improve biodiversity and protect threatened species.

I’m grateful to the thousands of volunteers who dedicate their time to this wonderful organisation, and I look forward to continuing the State Government’s partnership with Friends of Parks and Nature under this new, expanded name.

Attributable to Friends of Parks and Nature President Duncan MacKenzie

We are thrilled to come together and highlight the work of Friends of Parks and

Nature volunteers across the state.

The forum and name change marks a new chapter in our journey as an organisation, and the support from our volunteers has been integral to our success over the past 42 years.

We welcome anyone interested in joining a Friends of Parks and Nature group to attend the event. We’ve got a packed agenda full of dynamic workshops and opportunities to connect with like-minded people.