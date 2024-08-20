South Australia planning for an ageing future

Release date: 19/08/24

South Australia’s planning system has again been judged the best in the nation, this time ranked number one in the Retirement Living Council’s national planning report card.

SA was number one across four key pillars, praised for its legislative framework, efficiency, clarity and progressive planning system.

The report found:

“…bold leadership on planning reform has led to creating a planning system that is the gold standard for being user-friendly and demonstrates how planning can be facilitated. Other states should take note.”

It follows a similar recent result, with SA’s planning system ranked number one by the Business Council of Australia.

The State Government is looking at ways to increase living options for our ageing population.

In 2023, the number of South Australians aged 75 and over was 172,615 or 9.3 per cent of the entire population. By 2040, this number is expected to grow to more than 280,000, or 13.6 per cent.

The government has already cut red tape to allow councils to approve more self-contained accommodation, including granny flats.

Consultation is currently open on the Future Living Code Amendment which, if approved, would allow existing homes to be retained, altered and extended to create ‘co-located’ housing to enable more people to age in place.

While consultation will open in the coming months on the Accommodation Diversity Code Amendment, which will review policies associated with retirement living.

Retirement living will be a focus of the Greater Adelaide Regional Plan (GARP) which will determine how urban growth will be managed over the next 30 years.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

This is proof South Australia’s planning system is the envy of other states.

A progressive and efficient planning system will help our state plan for an ageing population.

Through code amendments, we are already investigating several policy initiatives to create more housing options which could enable South Australians to either age at home or in retirement facilities.

Attributable to Nat Cook

As we get older, we want our homes and communities to enable flexibility and choice, and support us to live how we choose.

Where and how we live can greatly influence other parts of our lives such as connection, belonging and independence, and we know this is important to older South Australians.

It is pleasing to see South Australia ranked as number one in the Retirement Living Council’s national planning report card. It shows we are on the right path to a future where we can all live and age well.