Remembering our fallen servicemen in the Pacific

Release date: 19/08/24

To coincide with the 79th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, Veterans’ Affairs Minister Joe Szakacs has paid his respects to the South Australian servicemen interred at Sai Wan War Cemetery in Hong Kong.

Four South Australian servicemen are among 33 of their compatriots buried at the cemetery, having paid the ultimate sacrifice while fighting for Allied victory in the Pacific.

Minister Szakacs visited the site on Sunday, 18 August, a critical stop as part of a broader trade mission to Hong Kong and China.

Key to the success of the trade mission is the deepening of person-to-person relationships and the sharing of cultural traditions and practices.

Victory in the Pacific (VP) Day was commemorated last Thursday, 15 August, and recognises Japan’s unconditional surrender on 14 August 1945.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

It is an honour to be able to pay my respects to the South Australian servicemen who lost their lives fighting for our great country.

79 years after World War II ended, it’s important we continue to recognise them. Their sacrifice is never forgotten.

Lest we forget.