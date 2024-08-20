Release date: 20/08/24

The state’s exceptional vocational education and training sector is in the spotlight with the 2024 South Australian Training Awards finalists announced today.

The most prestigious awards program for vocational training in the state, the Training Awards recognise the incredible quality, diversity and ingenuity across South Australia, and shines a light on the outstanding achievements of students, apprentices and trainees, trainers, training providers, schools, and employers.

The announcement coincides with National Skills Week, which runs from 19-25 August and is dedicated to raising the profile and status of skills and vocational learning and showcasing the career opportunities made possible by vocational training.

The winners will be announced at the South Australian Training Awards Gala Presentation on 25 September at the Adelaide Convention Centre.

Eligible state winners will then go on to represent South Australia on the national stage at the 2024 Australian Training Awards, to be held in Canberra on 6 December.

This year there are 14 Award categories – seven for individuals and seven for organisations, with a total of 120 nominations received. Voting has now also opened for the Voters’ Choice Award, which is presented to the public’s favourite individual finalist.

The recent AUKUS announcement highlighted how critical a world-class skills sector is to the future economic strength of the state and these prestigious awards showcase the talents of training organisations, students and employers who are leading the way.

This year’s Awards have been expanded, with the introduction of the Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognises an individual’s outstanding leadership and contribution to South Australia’s skills sector.

The Awards are presented by the South Australian Skills Commission and supported by Principal Partner Sponsor Mas National.

The Malinauskas Labor Government has made significant investments in the skills sector – unlike anything the state has ever seen. These include signing the $2.3 billion National Skills Agreement (NSA), including Fee-Free TAFE, funding for five new regional skills centres and a boost in funding for training providers to address skills shortages. Recognising excellence in the sector is important as we continue to build on its growth.

For more information visit www.trainingawards.sa.gov.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

The South Australian Training Awards are an important opportunity to recognise the outstanding achievements of apprentices, trainees, training organisations, students, and employers.

More than ever before, our TAFE and vocational training sector is critical to giving South Australians the skills they need for the jobs they want. Events such as the South Australian Training Awards highlight vocational training as an equal pathway that leads to high-quality, secure jobs – while building our state's future.

Our investments in the wider skills sector will help us to meet the demands of the exciting period of growth ahead of us and it’s important that along that journey, we recognise the outstanding talents of those in the sector.

Attributable to South Australian Skills Commissioner Cameron Baker

Congratulations to all the exceptional apprentices, trainees, students, trainers, training providers and employers who have been recognised as finalists in this year’s SA Training Awards.

As the state’s most prestigious awards for VET, the SA Training Awards continue to attract a high calibre of nominees. These finalists exemplify the quality of our VET system and its positive impact on individuals and employers across our state.

The Commission and I look forward to acknowledging the achievements of all our finalists at the Gala Presentation. We are excited to bring together industry leaders and VET stakeholders to celebrate excellence in VET across the state.

List of finalists

Individual Awards

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year Name Training provider Cloe Zielke TAFE SA Ebony Karpany TAFE SA Stephanie Hernandez Australian Nursing Midwifery Education Centre Tracey Rigney Bradford Institute of Advanced Education Trent Stewart TAFE SA Apprentice of the Year Name Employed by Amity Lobb Adelaide Oval SMA Limited Bianca Taylor Taylor Made Heritage Restoration Bradley Wilkins ProBuild Australia Pty Ltd Callum Irlam Loxton Community Hotel Motel Ella Stasinowsky B.L. Shipway & Co Pty Ltd School-based Apprentice or Trainee of the Year Name Employed by Imogen Smith Nexphase Electrical Pty Ltd Jazmin Benson-Richards Cabinet Creations Riverland Pty Ltd Lara Wilson MEGT (Australia) Ltd Liam Carr MEGT (Australia) Ltd Nathaniel Hutchesson BAE Systems Australia Trainee of the Year Name Employed by Bree Farrelly Adelaide Training and Employment Centre James Berrenson MEGT (Australia) Ltd Lisa Brazzalotto Clinpath Laboratories Pty Ltd Mitchell Saba AFL SportsReady Ltd VET Teacher/Trainer of the Year Name Training provider Dee Slade Complete Hospitality Training Skills Greg Watkins Quality College Australia Kelly Clemente TAFE SA Vito Russo Adelaide Training and Employment Centre Vocational Student of the Year Name Training provider Bridie Franks TAFE SA Jackson Burchell Time Education and Training Pty Ltd Zander Lee TAFE SA

Organisation Awards

Industry Collaboration Collaboration Partners Road to Redemption Collaboration Workskil Australia

Carey Training

Department for Correctional Services The Findon Technical College Collaboration – Health and Social Care Australian Nursing and Midwifery Education Centre

Department for Education

Southern Cross Care

Helping Hand Aged Care The Inclusive Work Program Collaboration GOGO Foundation

Bradford Institute of Advanced Education Education and Career Pathways in Operational Viticulture Collaboration Barossa Australia

TAFE SA

Department for Education

Nuriootpa High School

Faith Lutheran College