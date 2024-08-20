Submit Release
South Australian Training Awards finalists announced

Release date: 20/08/24

The state’s exceptional vocational education and training sector is in the spotlight with the 2024 South Australian Training Awards finalists announced today.

The most prestigious awards program for vocational training in the state, the Training Awards recognise the incredible quality, diversity and ingenuity across South Australia, and shines a light on the outstanding achievements of students, apprentices and trainees, trainers, training providers, schools, and employers.

The announcement coincides with National Skills Week, which runs from 19-25 August and is dedicated to raising the profile and status of skills and vocational learning and showcasing the career opportunities made possible by vocational training.

The winners will be announced at the South Australian Training Awards Gala Presentation on 25 September at the Adelaide Convention Centre.

Eligible state winners will then go on to represent South Australia on the national stage at the 2024 Australian Training Awards, to be held in Canberra on 6 December.

This year there are 14 Award categories – seven for individuals and seven for organisations, with a total of 120 nominations received. Voting has now also opened for the Voters’ Choice Award, which is presented to the public’s favourite individual finalist.

The recent AUKUS announcement highlighted how critical a world-class skills sector is to the future economic strength of the state and these prestigious awards showcase the talents of training organisations, students and employers who are leading the way.

This year’s Awards have been expanded, with the introduction of the Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognises an individual’s outstanding leadership and contribution to South Australia’s skills sector.

The Awards are presented by the South Australian Skills Commission and supported by Principal Partner Sponsor Mas National.

The Malinauskas Labor Government has made significant investments in the skills sector – unlike anything the state has ever seen. These include signing the $2.3 billion National Skills Agreement (NSA), including Fee-Free TAFE, funding for five new regional skills centres and a boost in funding for training providers to address skills shortages. Recognising excellence in the sector is important as we continue to build on its growth.

For more information visit www.trainingawards.sa.gov.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

The South Australian Training Awards are an important opportunity to recognise the outstanding achievements of apprentices, trainees, training organisations, students, and employers.

More than ever before, our TAFE and vocational training sector is critical to giving South Australians the skills they need for the jobs they want. Events such as the South Australian Training Awards highlight vocational training as an equal pathway that leads to high-quality, secure jobs – while building our state's future.

Our investments in the wider skills sector will help us to meet the demands of the exciting period of growth ahead of us and it’s important that along that journey, we recognise the outstanding talents of those in the sector.

Attributable to South Australian Skills Commissioner Cameron Baker

Congratulations to all the exceptional apprentices, trainees, students, trainers, training providers and employers who have been recognised as finalists in this year’s SA Training Awards.

As the state’s most prestigious awards for VET, the SA Training Awards continue to attract a high calibre of nominees. These finalists exemplify the quality of our VET system and its positive impact on individuals and employers across our state.

The Commission and I look forward to acknowledging the achievements of all our finalists at the Gala Presentation. We are excited to bring together industry leaders and VET stakeholders to celebrate excellence in VET across the state.

List of finalists

Individual Awards

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year

Name

Training provider

Cloe Zielke

TAFE SA

Ebony Karpany

TAFE SA

Stephanie Hernandez

Australian Nursing Midwifery Education Centre

Tracey Rigney

Bradford Institute of Advanced Education

Trent Stewart

TAFE SA

Apprentice of the Year

Name

Employed by

Amity Lobb

Adelaide Oval SMA Limited

Bianca Taylor

Taylor Made Heritage Restoration

Bradley Wilkins

ProBuild Australia Pty Ltd

Callum Irlam

Loxton Community Hotel Motel

Ella Stasinowsky

B.L. Shipway & Co Pty Ltd

School-based Apprentice or Trainee of the Year

Name

Employed by

Imogen Smith

Nexphase Electrical Pty Ltd

Jazmin Benson-Richards

Cabinet Creations Riverland Pty Ltd

Lara Wilson

MEGT (Australia) Ltd

Liam Carr

MEGT (Australia) Ltd

Nathaniel Hutchesson

BAE Systems Australia

Trainee of the Year

Name

Employed by

Bree Farrelly

Adelaide Training and Employment Centre

James Berrenson

MEGT (Australia) Ltd

Lisa Brazzalotto

Clinpath Laboratories Pty Ltd

Mitchell Saba

AFL SportsReady Ltd

VET Teacher/Trainer of the Year

Name

Training provider

Dee Slade

Complete Hospitality Training Skills

Greg Watkins

Quality College Australia

Kelly Clemente

TAFE SA

Vito Russo

Adelaide Training and Employment Centre

Vocational Student of the Year

Name

Training provider

Bridie Franks

TAFE SA

Jackson Burchell

Time Education and Training Pty Ltd

Zander Lee

TAFE SA

Organisation Awards

Industry Collaboration

Collaboration

Partners

Road to Redemption Collaboration
  • Workskil Australia
  • Carey Training
  • Department for Correctional Services

The Findon Technical College Collaboration – Health and Social Care
  • Australian Nursing and Midwifery Education Centre
  • Department for Education
  • Southern Cross Care
  • Helping Hand Aged Care

The Inclusive Work Program Collaboration
  • GOGO Foundation
  • Bradford Institute of Advanced Education

Education and Career Pathways in Operational Viticulture Collaboration
  • Barossa Australia
  • TAFE SA
  • Department for Education
  • Nuriootpa High School
  • Faith Lutheran College

Small Employer of the Year

CJM Electrical Services

Large Employer of the Year

BAE Systems Australia Ltd

Byrnecut

Datacom

Small Training Provider of the Year

FCTA – Building Careers

ELC Training Australia

Large Training Provider of the Year

MTA Training and Employment

TAFE SA

Adelaide Training and Employment Centre

VET Innovation for Schools

Thebarton Senior College

Yorke Peninsula Secondary Alliance – Yorketown Area School

Kapunda High School

Excellence in Diversity Award

Morella Community Centre

Eastwood Community Centre

GOGO Foundation and Brandford Institute of Advanced Education

