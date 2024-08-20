$1.5 million funding boost for South Australia\'s community centres

Release date: 20/08/24

The State Government is boosting support for South Australia’s community centres, with the opening of a $1.5 million grants round designed to increase community participation and combat social isolation.

This new funding, initiated by Minister for Human Services Nat Cook, recognises the important work of community centres in running programs and activities that help strengthen local communities.

One-off grants will be available to support community centres not already funded through the existing Community and Neighbourhood Development Program run by the Department of Human Services (DHS). Eligible centres can apply for grants of up to $30,000 each in the Grants SA 2024-25 Community Centres Round which is now open for applications.

While DHS provides ongoing Community and Neighbourhood Development funding to 66 Community Centres, the department estimates there are about 70 centres across the state not funded through that program.

These grants will support activities which could include new programs to meet a specific local need; programs to increase community participation and combat social isolation; support for the recruitment and retention of volunteers; and training for staff and volunteers.

Applications are encouraged from community centres in regional and remote areas, and centres in areas of disadvantage (as identified by the Socio-Economic Indexes for Areas) and close on Wednesday 2 October 2024.

An online grants information session will be held on Thursday 29 August 2024 from 2pm – 3pm. To register, email details to grantsSA@sa.gov.au For more information, go to https://dhs.sa.gov.au/how-we-help/grants

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

I’m delighted to announce this additional $1.5 million in funding for our community centres which don’t receive existing State Government funding through the Community and Neighbourhood Development Program.

This new funding program will provide a boost to local communities right around the state, strengthening social infrastructure at a grass roots level.

Our community centres are valued social hubs which meet an important need by running programs and activities to help strengthen local communities. They provide a place for community to come together.

We know that more people are experiencing loneliness and social isolation, and community centres play a critical role in helping people find connection and purpose.

Their programs are often run with volunteer involvement, are open and inclusive to all, and they focus on supporting community connection and community participation.

Attributable to Cristina Blumberg, Chairperson, Community Centres SA

Community Centres SA welcomes the government’s announcement of $1.5 million in grant funding for non-government funded centres.

As the peak body for community centres in South Australia, every day we see the impact centres have on strengthening local communities and empowering individuals who are socially isolated.

Community centres intimately know the needs of their local communities and they apply place-based approaches to complex problems through the programs that they run. This is a targeted and powerful way to address entrenched disadvantage and improve social and economic outcomes. This new funding will support centres across our state to run such programs; directly meeting the needs of, and strengthening, their local community.