Minister Siviwe Gwarube addresses 2024 MPC schools challenge winners announcement event, 20 Aug

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube and the Governor of the South African Reserve Bank, Mr. Lesetja Kganyago, will tomorrow, Tuesday 20 August, announce the MPC Schools Challenge winners at a hybrid event.

The MPC Schools Challenge is the SARB’s contribution towards improving young South African’s understanding of how the economy works, and the significance of monetary policy in ensuring the economic well-being of all South Africans.

The MPC Schools Challenge was a pilot programme launched in 2012 in conjunction with the Gauteng Department of Education, open exclusively to public schools but has since included independent/private schools and covers all nine provinces. Participants of the programme must take a combination of Economics and Pure Mathematics as subjects.

Members of the media are invited to attend MPC School Challenge Winners Announcement event as follows:
Date:    Tuesday, 20 August 2024 (tomorrow)
Venue:    Sandton Convention Centre Bill Gallagher Room
Time:    15h00 – 17h00
Hybrid alternative: SA Reserve Bank YouTube and Facebook

Media enquiries:
Elijah Mhlanga
Head of Communication
Cell: 083 580 8275

Terence Khala
Media Relations
Cell: 081 758 1546

