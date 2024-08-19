Submit Release
Senate Resolution 317 Printer's Number 1846

PENNSYLVANIA, August 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 1846

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

317

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, TARTAGLIONE, STREET, BOSCOLA, FONTANA,

COLLETT, HUGHES, KANE, CAPPELLETTI, BREWSTER, COSTA, SCHWANK

AND MILLER, AUGUST 19, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, AUGUST 19, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of August 2024 as "Civic Health Month" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Civic engagement is a critical opportunity for a

voter to shape the policies that affect the health challenges

facing the voter's local community; and

WHEREAS, Civic health describes the capacity of a community

to address issues that impact the well-being of community

members through participation in elections and other civic

engagement activities; and

WHEREAS, Civic participation gives a voter the ability to

shape the policies that affect a voter's personal health

outcomes; and

WHEREAS, An individual who votes as a form of civic

participation self-reports better health than an individual who

does not vote; and

WHEREAS, Health outcomes may be determined by nonmedical

factors, including access to food, transportation and affordable

You just read:

