Senate Resolution 317 Printer's Number 1846
PENNSYLVANIA, August 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 1846
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
317
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, TARTAGLIONE, STREET, BOSCOLA, FONTANA,
COLLETT, HUGHES, KANE, CAPPELLETTI, BREWSTER, COSTA, SCHWANK
AND MILLER, AUGUST 19, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, AUGUST 19, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of August 2024 as "Civic Health Month" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Civic engagement is a critical opportunity for a
voter to shape the policies that affect the health challenges
facing the voter's local community; and
WHEREAS, Civic health describes the capacity of a community
to address issues that impact the well-being of community
members through participation in elections and other civic
engagement activities; and
WHEREAS, Civic participation gives a voter the ability to
shape the policies that affect a voter's personal health
outcomes; and
WHEREAS, An individual who votes as a form of civic
participation self-reports better health than an individual who
does not vote; and
WHEREAS, Health outcomes may be determined by nonmedical
factors, including access to food, transportation and affordable
