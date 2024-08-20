'Pananampalataya at Pagkakaisa: ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos!' -- Bong Go joins 40th Anniversary celebration of El Shaddai

In a celebration filled with faith and unity, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go joined the El Shaddai community in celebrating their 40th anniversary at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Saturday, August 17. The event also marked the 85th birthday of Brother Mike Velarde, the revered spiritual leader of the movement.

The event was also attended by other key figures, including Senator Mark Villar, former president and Congresswoman Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Congresswoman Lani Mercado, Siniloan, Laguna Mayor Patrick Go, among others.

In his message, Senator Go conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to Brother Mike and the entire El Shaddai community. He then lauded the El Shaddai community for their unwavering commitment to faith and service.

"Isang mapagpalang araw sa ating lahat, lalo na sa mga kapatid natin sa El Shaddai. Ngayon ay isang espesyal na araw sapagkat ipinagdiriwang natin ang ika-85 kaarawan ng ating minamahal na Bro. Mike Velarde at ang ika-40 anibersaryo ng El Shaddai--dalawang mahalagang milestone sa buhay ni Bro. Mike at sa kasaysayan ng inyong samahan," Go began.

"Brother Mike, ang iyong buhay ay isang patotoo ng masigasig na pananampalataya at walang pagod na dedikasyon sa paglilingkod sa kapwa. Salamat sa iyong walang-sawang paggabay sa ating mga kababayan patungo sa espiritwal na paglago at pagpapalalim ng kanilang pananampalataya," the senator added.

Senator Go, who has long been an advocate for community and faith-based initiatives, highlighted the significance of El Shaddai not just as a religious group but as a community that has touched millions of lives.

The senator also reaffirmed his commitment to support the group's spiritual and moral efforts. Reflecting on the principles that have guided his public service, Go reiterated his belief that serving others is a form of service to God.

"Nais ko ring ipahayag na bilang inyong lingkod sa Senado, patuloy akong magiging kaagapay ninyo sa mga adhikain na nagpapalakas sa espiritwal at moral na aspeto ng ating lipunan. Nandirito lang ang inyong Senador Kuya Bong Go na handang magserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya," Go stated.

"Ito ay dahil naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos. Kaya kung anumang kabutihan ang pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa tao ay gawin na natin dahil hindi na tayo babalik muli sa mundong ito," he emphasized.

With a heart full of gratitude, Go likewise expressed his appreciation for the enduring support of the El Shaddai members. "Maraming salamat po sa inyong tiwala at suporta. Ang inyong mga panalangin ay nagbibigay sa akin ng lakas upang patuloy na maglingkod sa bayan," he stated.

The senator closed his message by encouraging everyone to remain steadfast in their faith and to continue working together for the common good. "Sa ating patuloy na pagtutulungan, nawa'y magtagumpay tayo sa pagdadala ng liwanag ng Diyos sa ating mga buhay at komunidad. Sama-sama tayong maglingkod sa Kanya," Go concluded.

The 40th anniversary of El Shaddai stands as a testament to the power of faith, service, and unity--values that Senator Bong Go continues to champion in his public service journey.