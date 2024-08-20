Hontiveros to DFA: Cancel Alice Guo's PH passport

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday called on the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to cancel Alice Guo's Philippine passport, following revelations that the former Bamban Mayor has left the country.

"Ang kapal din talaga ng mukha ng pekeng Pilipino na ito. Ginamit pa ang pasaporte ng Pilipinas para tumakas. Her passport should be made null and void immediately," Hontiveros said.

"Cancelling her passport will limit her travels. Mas madali siya matutuntun kapag hindi siya gala nang gala. And besides, she does not have the right to use a Philippine passport in the first place," the senator added.

Yesterday, in a privilege speech, Hontiveros shared information from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) that Guo entered Malaysia on July 18 and then went to Singapore on July 21.

The Bureau of Immigration has since confirmed this, adding that intel from the agency's counterparts abroad verified that Guo also transferred to Indonesia after being in Singapore.

"Dapat nung nakumpirma na pineke ang kanyang pagka-Pilipino, kinansela na agad ang pasaporte niya. Sana naisagawa na ito ng ating mga ahensya. The failure to apprehend Alice Guo only shows the lack of better interagency coordination," the senator said.

"Hindi pwedeng nakakalusot siya dahil walang maayos na koordinasyon. At mas lalong hindi natin papalagpasin kung may mga opisyal pala na kasabwat si Alice Guo sa lahat ng ito," Hontiveros concluded.