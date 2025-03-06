PHILIPPINES, March 6 - Press Release

March 6, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON EXPECTED REDUCTION OF RICE, PORK PRICES The expected reduction in rice and pork prices is welcome news for consumers, offering much-needed relief after months of elevated commodity prices. However, the government must ensure that these price reductions are fully reflected at the retail level, allowing Filipino families to allocate more of their hard-earned income to other basic necessities. I urge the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Trade and Industry to intensify price monitoring, crack down on unfair market practices, and swiftly act against hoarding, price manipulation, and other abuses that burden consumers. I also call on retailers and suppliers to do their part in keeping food prices reasonable. Sa panghinaharap, kailangan din nating palakasin pa ang kapasidad ng ating mga magsasaka, magbababoy, at iba pang sektor ng agrikultura upang matiyak na tuloy-tuloy ang pagbaba ng presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin.

