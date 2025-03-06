PHILIPPINES, March 6 - Press Release

March 6, 2025 Tolentino mourns death of air force pilots from jet fighter crash; says AFP modernization must continue Caloocan City - Senate Majority Leader Francis 'TOL' Tolentino today expressed his sympathies for the death of two Philippine Air Force pilots from the FA-50 jet fighter that crashed while on a combat mission in Bukidnon. "I join our nation in mourning the loss of our two air force pilots, and extend my condolences to their families and loved ones," Tolentino told reporters in an ambush interview in Caloocan City. "What happened was very unfortunate. Those jet fighters were recently acquired. Let us wait for the results of the investigation on the wreckage," the senator replied, when asked how the incident could affect the country's air defense, following the grounding of the PAF's entire FA-50 fleet. "This incident should not delay the AFP modernization program. Instead, it should encourage us to pursue the further upgrading of our defense equipment," added Tolentino, a reservist in the Philippine Army with the rank of Brigadier General. On a related note, the senator cited the Armed Forces of the Philippines for successfully undertaking its routine rotation and resupply (RORE) mission for Filipino soldiers stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, West Philippine Sea, last March 4. "I congratulate the Western Command, our Philippine Coast Guard and the entire AFP," remarked the reelectionist senator, who authored the landmark Philippine Maritime Zones Act (RA 12064), which strengthens the country's maritime rights and territorial integrity.

