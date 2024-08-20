Submit Release
Flagstaff Region Advisory Committee Meeting

MAINE, August 20 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: August 20, 2024

Start Time: 6:00 PM

Location: U-Maine Farmington, Olsen Student Center, North Dining Hall

Meeting description/purpose:

This is a meeting of the Flagstaff Region Advisory Committee. The draft meeting agenda is posted below.

Meeting Agenda PDF 593KB

For further information, contact:

Name: Jim Vogel, Sr. Planner, Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands

Phone: 207-287-2163

