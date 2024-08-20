Aug. 17, 2024

DR-4787-WV NR-007

FEMA News Desk: 215-931-5597

FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov

News Release

Boone County Added to Federal Disaster Declaration

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Homeowners and renters in Boone County are now eligible to apply for FEMA assistance related to severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides of April 11-12, 2024.

Deadline to register is Sept. 3.

Boone County residents join those of Hancock, Kanawha, Marshall, Ohio, Roane, Wetzel and Wood counties who were approved for assistance.

Disaster assistance may include money to help pay for temporary housing and essential home repairs, as well as other serious disaster-related needs such as medical and dental expenses.

Those who had flood or storm damage should register with FEMA even if they have insurance. While those payments cannot be duplicated, under-insured applicants may be eligible for help after their claims have been settled.

To apply with FEMA, homeowners and renters can:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA app for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern daily. Language translation is available. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, provide FEMA with your number for that service when you apply.

Help available from the Small Business Administration

One of FEMA’s federal partners in disaster recovery, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), offers low-interest disaster loans for businesses of all sizes, homeowners, renters and private non-profit organizations. SBA disaster loans may cover repairs, rebuilding, and the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged real estate and personal property.

For more information about SBA loans, call SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or visit http://www.sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also apply online via SBA’s secure website at http://www.sba.gov/disaster. People who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability, should dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4787 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

