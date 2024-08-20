Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,340 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 298,756 in the last 365 days.

Internet Testing Systems (ITS) Hires New CTO to Drive Innovation and Growth

Internet Testing Systems Logo

His extensive background in AI, combined with his proven leadership in large-scale enterprises and dynamic startup environments, will significantly contribute to our company...”
— Pat Ward, President and CEO of ITS
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internet Testing Systems (ITS), a leader in innovative online testing solutions, has appointed Ron Lancaster as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) as part of our ongoing investment in AI technologies. Ron brings extensive expertise in technology and product leadership and was the former CTO for Pearson VUE and Structural.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ron to our executive team," said Pat Ward, President and CEO of ITS. "His extensive background in AI, combined with his proven leadership in large-scale enterprises and dynamic startup environments, will significantly contribute to our company's growth and drive our innovation strategy. Ron was the first person I knew in the assessment industry to focus on machine learning and AI technologies."

As CTO, Ron will lead the company's technology and product teams, focusing on driving innovation and strengthening ITS's commitment to delivering secure, reliable test delivery solutions. Ron's passion for technology, coupled with his strategic vision, will be key in advancing ITS's mission to lead the assessment industry with AI-enhanced solutions.

ITS is an early leader in merging AI with traditional assessment technologies with their SparkAI™ platform that integrates AI through the assessment ecosystem, including item development, data analysis, and security.

Brodie Wise
Internet Testing Systems
+1 410-889-2200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Internet Testing Systems (ITS) Hires New CTO to Drive Innovation and Growth

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more