Public Sector International Conference (PSIC) 2024: Creative Local Finance to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Time of Event

Day 1: 8.00-17.05 Lombok time, 9.00-18.00 Tokyo time

Day 2: 8.00-14.15 Lombok time, 9.00-15.15 Tokyo time

Summary

At the midpoint in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2023, the UN warned that significant barriers remain to their effective achievement by 2030. The continuing fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the accelerating effects of climate change, and escalating geopolitical tensions endanger the course of sustainable development.

Global challenges have localised impacts, particularly in developing economies. Innovative local financing instruments, from microfinance to community investment funds and insurance vehicles, can bolster resilience against shocks, deliver essential support to vulnerable groups, and chart a path toward sustainable development. Community involvement is vital to ensuring a sense of empowerment, and that initiatives are tailored to local conditions.

Public sectors are the institutional cornerstone of addressing interconnected social, economic, and environmental challenges and advancing progress toward the SDGs. Robust regulatory frameworks can unlock the opportunities of a changing world and drive the transition away from unsustainable practices. Boosting investment in new infrastructures and technologies can accelerate development. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) can align financial and sustainability objectives, and build on the combined strengths of governments and industry.

During the Public Sector International Conference (PSIC): Creative Local Finance to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030, participants will exchange practical experiences, key insights, and policy recommendations on how local financing techniques and innovative governance approaches can contribute to sustainable development. Speeches and panel discussions will bring together academic researchers, international experts, and policymaking practitioners for a series of interactive sessions, designed to improve economic development and resilience, socioeconomic wellbeing, and environmental sustainability.

Objectives

Broadening awareness and understanding of local finance, public sector governance, and sustainability: enriching participants’ knowledge of how the key policy tools of local finance and innovative public governance can advance the SDGs.

enriching participants’ knowledge of how the key policy tools of local finance and innovative public governance can advance the SDGs. Facilitating discussion of key sustainable finance opportunities and challenges in Asia and the Pacific: enabling participants to exchange insights and experiences, with a view to identifying shared regional issues and priorities and best practices for effectively managing them.

enabling participants to exchange insights and experiences, with a view to identifying shared regional issues and priorities and best practices for effectively managing them. Building capacity among local governments: by providing access to vital knowledge on local finance, public sector governance, and sustainability, local governments will be equipped with the tools to improve policymaking and outcomes for their constituents.

by providing access to vital knowledge on local finance, public sector governance, and sustainability, local governments will be equipped with the tools to improve policymaking and outcomes for their constituents. Providing a basis for concrete policy outputs: the key findings, themes, and outcomes of the PSIC 2024 will underpin the delivery of a range of outputs. They will be synthesised into events proceedings, developed into policy briefs, and form a foundation for future research.

Target Participants

Academic researchers, policymaking practitioners, and international experts from across Indonesia and the Asia and the Pacific region.

