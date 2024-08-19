2024 Mayor's Garden Contest winners announced

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the winners of the 28th annual Mayor’s Garden Contest in a ceremony celebrating the exceptional efforts of Boston’s urban gardeners. The competition recognizes residents who have transformed their yards, balconies, rooftops, and community gardens into vibrant green spaces that enhance the beauty of the city’s neighborhoods.

“These gardeners bring joy and beauty to our porches, balconies, and storefronts across every neighborhood,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I want to congratulate all of our winners, and offer a special congratulations to everyone being inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. It is a joy to celebrate Boston’s greenest thumbs!”

First place winners received the coveted “Golden Trowel” award from Mayor Wu while second and third place winners were awarded certificates. Gardeners who have won three or more times in the last ten years were automatically entered into the Hall of Fame. These distinguished Hall-of-Famers are no longer eligible to enter as contestants but are invited to return as judges.

First place winners were also entered into a drawing for a JetBlue Grand Prize consisting of roundtrip flights for two to any nonstop destination from Boston. Terms, conditions, and blackout dates apply. Mahoney’s Garden Centers provided gardener’s gift bags to the top three winners in each category, as well as gift certificates for the 2024 Hall of Fame inductees. Winners also received prizes from Spartan Coffee and refreshments were provided with support from Polar Beverages.

This year’s winners:

Vegetable or Herb Garden

1. Taylor Halliday - Roslindale

2. Suzen Holohan - East Boston

3. Benedetta Cerro - Hyde Park

Age Strong

1. Alan White and Dale Belcher - Roslindale

2. Nasreen Latif - Fenway - Kenmore

3. José and Olivia Barros - Dorchester

Small Yard Garden

1. Blair Campbell - Dorchester

2. Yojanny Soto - Brighton

3. Liza Dufresne - Dorchester

Porch Balcony or Container Garden

1. Salil Sharma and Chitiz Regmi - South End

2. William White - Beacon Hill

3. Peter Cahn and Donald Hess - Back Bay

Medium Yard Garden

1. Daisy and Chris Hugenberger - Roslindale

2. Megan Fox - Jamaica Plain

3. Marta Carney and Mark Smith - Dorchester

Shade Garden

1. Ellen Scalese - Hyde Park

2. Barbara Burleigh - Roslindale

3. Sally Reyering - Beacon Hill

Large Yard Garden

1. Molly Duggan - Mattapan

2. Kevin McKenna - Roslindale

3. Michael Bresinski - West Roxbury

Community Garden

1. Leila Hedayatifar and Alireza Ziaei - Fenway Victory Gardens

2. Ian Johnson and Sean Larney - Berkeley Community Garden

3. Gerry Izzi and Dan Doherty - Fenway Victory Gardens

Storefront, Organization, or Main Street District

1. Gardening Enthusiasts at Primus - Beacon Hill

2. Roslindale Clean and Green - Jennifer Park and Joyce Chalfin - Roslindale

3. Fairmount Hill Neighborhood Association - Trish Hurley and Joseph Smith - Hyde Park

