Mayor Wu And Boston Parks And Recreation Department Celebrate Improvements To Clarendon Street Play Area

Mayor Michelle Wu was joined by Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods, elected officials, and members of the Back Bay community to cut the ribbon on renovations to the Clarendon Street Play Area. The celebration marked the completion of a $1,945,000 improvement including new play equipment, swings, a water bottle refill station, and over a dozen new trees planted.

“Our parks don’t just clean our air, cool our neighborhoods, and prevent flooding during storms—they connect us to our communities and one another,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Thank you to our friends at the Parks Commission, community groups, and neighbors for your dedication to bringing new life to this park. Because of your commitment, we’re not just celebrating a park made better and more beautiful by the people it serves, we’re celebrating a brand new patch of home in the fabric of our city.”

Clarendon Street Play Area was first established in 1977 and is located at the corner of Commonwealth Ave nestled under a dense canopy of mature trees. The renovated Clarendon Street Play Area preserves the original feel of the park making use of the natural landscape and featuring earth-toned play equipment for children 2-5 and 5-12 years old, new swings, sensory play, and an improved open play area. The park also features expanded tree and ground plantings including 3 new magnolia and 10 arborvitae trees planted with guidance from the Back Bay Garden Club.

The Clarendon Street Play Area was designed by Weston & Sampson and construction was completed by Fleming Bros Inc. The project budget included $165,000 for design and $1,780,000 for construction.

“We’re so grateful to the community working group of residents, school age children, and horticulture experts that came together to guide the design process for this park,” said Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods. “With these updates, we can ensure that this park will continue to be a community gem treasured by generations to come.”

The design of the Clarendon Street Play Area was driven by community feedback collected during several public meetings and surveys beginning in January 2021. Several organizations and neighborhood groups were vital to the community process including the Boston Landmarks Commission, the Neighborhood Association of Back Back (NABB), the Garden Club of the Back Bay, and a working group composed of the Learning Project Schol, the John Winthrop School, the Kingsley Montessori School, and Friends of Clarendon Street Play Area.

“We thank the City of Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu, and the Boston Parks Department for committing to and allowing us to collaborate with them on the update to such a vital neighborhood resource,” said Sue Baker, NABB board member. “What a great example of the city collaborating with NABB and our community partners to ensure that this space will be here for the next generations of children to enjoy.”

The event also recognized the Garden Club of the Back Bay’s Clarendon Street Ginkgo Tree Project which supported the planting of sixteen ginkgo trees in 2016 due to the generosity of fourteen donors. In 2023, The Garden Club of the Back Bay painted and restored the ginkgo tree fences and attached new plaques. The thriving ginkgo trees create a beautiful perimeter around the park.

