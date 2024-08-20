Surf Thru Express Car Wash Brings a New Car Wash Experience to Medford, Oregon 8/20

Surf Thru Express Car Wash Protect your investment with the power of Graphene!

MEDFORD, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surf Thru Express Car Wash proudly announces the grand opening of its 36th location at 3631 Crater Lake Ave, Medford OR 97504!

This exciting addition promises to redefine the car wash experience for residents of Medford.

Scott Howry, Owner and President of Surf Thru Express Car Wash says, “We want all of Medford to know that Surf Thru Express is a company that does things differently. We are determined to go above and beyond expectations by bringing more to the table on top of a great car wash. We have something for the entire family, with free morning coffee, lollipops for your kids and dog treats for your furry friends. So, bring everyone over and let us show you the Surf Thru Express difference!”

The new Surf Thru Express Car Wash boasts cutting-edge technology designed to deliver unparalleled cleanliness and efficiency. With advanced equipment and upgraded cleaning solutions, customers can expect a superior wash that preserves the environment while achieving exceptional results. These efforts are not only aimed at reducing environmental impact but also at setting new standards for express car washes in Medford.

New customers are invited to try a monthly membership at a reduced rate of $9.99 per month for the first 2 months. This incredible savings is only available to the first 1,000 people to sign up. The best value is in the monthly memberships. Washing your vehicle regularly is required to protect your investment from aging prematurely.

The soft opening celebration will take place August 20th, featuring special promotions and giveaways. The local community is invited to join in celebrating this milestone event.

As part of the grand opening week festivities, Surf Thru Express announces offering Free Graphene Extreme Washes to new customers. Sign up for a free wash here.

For more information about Surf Thru Express and available services, visit the website or contact custservice@surfthruexpress.com.

