Surf Thru Express Car Wash Makes Waves in Kern County with Debut Location in Delano, California

Shine Bright in Delano: New Express Car Wash Hits Dover Park Way!

DELANO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surf Thru Express Car Wash proudly announces the grand opening of its latest location at 805 Dover Park Way, Delano, CA.

This marks the company's inaugural presence in Kern County, strategically located just west and across the street from Walmart in the Delano Marketplace.

"We're thrilled to become part of the dynamic Delano community, extending our express car wash services to so many new people," said Scott Howry, Owner and President of Surf Thru Express Car Wash. "Our new facility not only offers a convenient, high-end car wash experience but also reflects our dedication to environmental sustainability through innovative water-saving technologies."

At the Delano location, Surf Thru Express Car Wash implements a reverse osmosis process that eliminates 99% of minerals and impurities from the water before it touches customers' vehicles. Furthermore, the company recycles and reclaims water, significantly reducing water usage and environmental impact.

Just like other Surf Thru Express Car Wash sites, customers can expect a cutting-edge tunnel equipped with advanced cleaning systems, with many extra vehicle protectants, including the latest Ceramic and Graphene options. Additionally, there will be 22 free-to-customer vacuum and air blaster stalls provided on-site to enhance the customer experience.

"We invite the Delano community to celebrate with us and discover the Surf Thru difference," added Howry.

To celebrate the grand opening of our new location, Surf Thru Express Car Wash is thrilled to extend special promotions throughout the month, including exclusive discounted founding member plans. As part of our soft opening week festivities, we are excited to announce that we will also be offering Free Extreme Washes, with graphene, to our new customers, marking the beginning of a journey at our newest spot.

For more details about Surf Thru Express Car Wash and the Delano location, visit surfthruexpress.com or contact marketing@surfthruexpress.com.