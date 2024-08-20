Sen. Robin Resolution Seeks Inquiry into Rape, Sexual Assault within CPP-NPA

Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla is seeking a Senate inquiry into the extent of rape and sexual assault within the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA).

In filing Senate Resolution 1162, Padilla sought to update the Revised Penal Code as well as Republic Act 8353, the Anti-Rape Law of 1997 - while discouraging youths from joining armed rebel groups.

"Public information aids people in making healthier and more enhanced decisions," he said. "Conducting an information campaign about the realities inside organizations like the CPP-NPA can play an important role in discouraging students and the youth in joining rebel groups."

"Fostering an informed citizenry also contributes to the protection of human rights and social justice," he added.

In his resolution, Padilla cited hearings by the Senate Committee on National Defense, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation in 2020 where a former chair of Anakbayan Central Luzon - Lady Desiree Miranda - alleged she was raped by her commander in 2016, molested by her squad leader in 2017, and sexually assaulted by a comrade in 2018.

Miranda also alleged that "other female NPA fighters also experienced similar abuses within the NPA."

Another former rebel, "Ka Shane," accused her former NPA commander and platoon leader of raping her when she was 15 and a combatant. She filed a case against her former squad leader and the platoon vice commander who she said abused her in 2016 when she was with the Caraballo Guerrilla Front in Nueva Ecija.

Still another former cadre, Arian Jane Ramos, said she personally met with women who became victims of sexual abuse by male comrades and commanders.

Resolusyon ni Sen. Robin, Iimbestigahan ang Rape, Sexual Assault sa Loob ng CPP-NPA

Nais ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla na magkaroon ng imbestigasyon ang Senado sa diumano'y rape at sexual assault sa loob ng Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA).

Ani Padilla sa paghain ng Senate Resolution 1162, kailangan nang ma-update ang Revised Penal Code at ang Republic Act 8353 o ang Anti-Rape Law of 1997 - at pigilan ang kabataan sa pagsali sa armadong rebelyon.

"Public information aids people in making healthier and more enhanced decisions," aniya. "Conducting an information campaign about the realities inside organizations like the CPP-NPA can play an important role in discouraging students and the youth in joining rebel groups."

"Fostering an informed citizenry also contributes to the protection of human rights and social justice," dagdag niya.

Sa kanyang resolusyon, ipinunto ni Padilla ang pagdinig ng Senate Committee on National Defense, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation noong 2020 kung saan ibinunyag ng dating tagapangulo ng Anakbayan Central Luzon na si Lady Desiree Miranda na ginahasa siya ng kanyang commander noong 2016, molestiya ng kanyang squad leader noong 2017, at nakaranas ng sexual assault ng kasamahan noong 2018.

Dagdag ni Miranda, may ibang "female NPA fighters" na nakaranas ng "similar abuses within the NPA."

Ayon naman sa isa pang dating rebelde na si "Ka Shane," ginahasa siya ng dati niyang NPA commander at platoon leader nang 15 taong gulang pa lang siya at aktibong combatant. Kinasuhan niya ang dati niyang squad leader at platoon vice commander na aniya'y inabuso siya noong 2016 nang siya ay nasa Caraballo Guerrilla Front sa Nueva Ecija.

Isa pang dating kadre na si Arian Jane Ramos ay nagbunyag na nakausap niya ang ibang kababaihang naging biktima ng sexual abuse sa kamay ng lalaking kasamahan at commander nila.